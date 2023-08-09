USD/CAD Price Analysis: Attempts to come out of woods

- USD/CAD rebounds after building a base around 1.3400 as the market mood turns cautious.
- US headline inflation for July is expected to rebound as oil prices recovered sharply last month.
- USD/CAD shifts auction above the 1.3387 resistance, which turns into a support for the US Dollar bulls.
The USD/CAD pair attempts to break the consolidation above the round-level support of 1.3400 in the European session. The Loonie asset finds strength as the US Dollar rebounds after discovering a cushion near 102.30.
Bearish sentiment revives as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States inflation data, which will be released on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. US headline inflation for July is expected to rebound as oil prices recovered sharply last month.
July’s inflation data is expected to build a base for Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September monetary policy as sticky price pressures would force policymakers to consider an extension of policy-tightening.
USD/CAD shifts auction above the horizontal resistance plotted from July 07 high at 1.3387 on a four-hour scale, which turns into a support for the US Dollar bulls. The Loonie asset is approaching the next resistance plotted around 1.3650. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3400 provides support to the US Dollar.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) oscillates in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Mean-reversion move to near 1.3400 would be a buying opportunity for the US Dollar bulls. This would drive the asset toward June 05 high at 1.3462 followed by the psychological resistance at 1.3500.
In an alternate scenario, a downside move below July 18 high at 1.3288 would drag the asset toward July 27 low around 1.3160 and July 14 low marginally below 1.3100.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3445
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.324
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3396
|Daily SMA200
|1.3454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.345
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
