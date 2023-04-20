USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.3500 amid weak oil prices, Canada Retail Sales eyed

- USD/CAD is marching towards 1.3500 as weak oil prices have impacted the Canadian Dollar.
- Monthly Retail Sales data (Feb) are expected to contract by 0.5% vs. an expansion of 1.4% recorded in January.
- USD/CAD is struggling in extending its upside journey after reaching near the 38.2% Fibo retracement at 1.3493.
The USD/CAD pair is gathering strength to recapture the psychological resistance of 1.3500 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset is showing enormous strength despite a corrective move in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has corrected sharply below 101.80 after failing to recapture the critical resistance of 102.00.
Therefore, the strength in the Loonie asset is coming from the weak Canadian Dollar, which is the outcome of diving oil prices. The oil price is on the verge of slipping below the immediate support of $77.00. The downside journey in the oil price is expected to find an intermediate support of around $75.65. The black gold has surrendered the majority of gains generated after the surprise announcement of production cuts by OPEC+.
Volatility is expected from the Canadian Dollar ahead of the release of Canada’s Retail Sales data. As per the consensus, monthly Retail Sales data (Feb) are expected to contract by 0.5% vs. an expansion of 1.4% recorded in January. Weak retail demand would provide some relief to the Bank of Canada (BoC) ahead.
USD/CAD witnessed a steep rise after breaking above the downward-sloping trendline plotted from March 24 high at 1.3804 on a two-hour scale. The Loonie asset is struggling in extending its upside journey after reaching near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from March 24 high at 1.3804 to April 14 low at 1.3300) at 1.3493.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3458 is providing support to the US Dollar.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating more upside ahead.
A decisive break above 38.2% Fibo retracement at around 1.3500 will drive the asset toward the April 10 high at 1.3554. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to round-level resistance at 1.3600.
On the flip side, a break below the round-level support of 1.3300 will drag the Loonie asset toward February 01 low at 1.3267, followed by 15 November 2022 low at 1.3226.
USD/CAD two-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3478
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3461
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3562
|Daily SMA100
|1.3528
|Daily SMA200
|1.3407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3467
|Previous Daily Low
|1.338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3554
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
