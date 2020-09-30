USD/CAD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA on bears’ radar

- USD/CAD stays depressed near one-week low after multiple failures to cross 100-day EMA.
- The monthly ascending trend line adds to the support.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, July-end top offer extra resistance.
USD/CAD drops to 1.3307 during the initial hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The loonie pair marked the heaviest losses in three weeks the previous day after taking a U-turn from 100-day EMA for the fifth time in the last one week.
While RSI consolidation, coupled with the multiple failures to clear the key EMA, favor sellers, 50-day EMA, at 1.3297 now, can restrict the pair’s immediate downside.
Should the sellers dominate below 50-day EMA, September 09 high around 1.3260 and an ascending trend line from the month-start, currently around 1.3230 can probe the USD/CAD bears afterward.
Meanwhile, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September downside, close to 1.3355, becomes immediate resistance to watch during the pair’s fresh upside.
Though, buyers are less likely to be convinced unless witnessing a daily closing beyond the 100-day EMA level of 1.3394.
Following that, 61.8% of the mentioned Fibonacci retracement and July 30 peak, respectively near 1.3440 and 1.3460, will lure the USD/CAD bulls.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3309
|Today Daily Change
|-79 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3225
|Daily SMA50
|1.3251
|Daily SMA100
|1.3451
|Daily SMA200
|1.3527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3419
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3287
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls aim for 0.7200 amid upbeat trading sentiment
AUD/USD snapped five-month run-up in September despite consolidation from 0.7004 during the last few days. Vaccine hopes, expectations of US stimulus favored market’s risk-on before witnessing disappointment in the last hour.
Gold picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk
Gold refrains from extending Wednesday’s downbeat performance, bounces off $1,884.74. Nikkei suggests Japanese government is up for additional economic aid. China’s absence highlights Japan, risk catalyst for immediate direction.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700
The shared currency was the worst performer, ending the day in the red against the greenback, despite this last persistent weakness. Coronavirus concerns and new restrictions in the EU weighed.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.
WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40
After suffering heavy losses on Tuesday, crude oil staged a decisive rebound and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $40 before going into a consolidation phase.