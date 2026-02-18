ECB’s Villeroy: The ECB has won the battle against inflation

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) member and French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said during European trading hours on Wednesday that the battle against inflation is over now.

Remarks

The ECB has won the battle against inflation.



Inflation is not too low in France.



French inflation undershooting on temporary factors.



Decision to leave early is personal.

Market reaction

There seems to be no significant impact of ECB Villeroy's comments on the Euro (EUR). As of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.16% down to near 1.1835.