Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises further to near $76.30 ahead of FOMC minutes

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its early advance to near $76.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The white metal trades firmly ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting at 19:00 GMT.

Investors will pay close attention to FOMC minutes to get fresh cues on the United States (US) interest rate outlook. In the policy meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a pause in the monetary easing cycle after three consecutive rate cuts and signaled a data-dependent approach for upcoming policy meetings.

Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the Fed will hold interest rates steady in its March and April policy meetings.

Theoretically, a pause in the Fed’s monetary easing campaign diminishes the appeal of non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Though the Silver price shows strength ahead of the FOMC Minutes release, progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Geneva on Tuesday is expected to cap its upside. Washington signaled after talks with delegates from Tehran that “progress was made”.

Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of mediator Oman, said the negotiations "concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues", BBC reported.

Signs of receding geopolitical tensions diminish the appeal of safe-haven assets, such as Silver.

Silver technical analysis

XAG/USD surges to near $76.30 as of writing. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average slopes lower at $82.57, signaling a weakening short-term trend. Price below this gauge caps rebounds and keeps risk tilted to the downside.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44 (neutral) sits under its midline, aligning with subdued momentum.

A decisive recovery above the falling average would shift the bias and open scope for a broader rebound. Failure to reclaim that barrier would keep pressure on the downside and leave sellers in control. An RSI move above 50 would strengthen the recovery narrative, while a turn back into the low-40s would warn of renewed weakness.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)