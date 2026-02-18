Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises further to near $76.30 ahead of FOMC minutes
- Silver price gains further to near $76.30 ahead of the release of FOMC minutes.
- In the January policy meeting, the Fed paused the monetary easing cycle.
- The progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks will likely diminish Silver’s safe-haven appeal.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its early advance to near $76.30 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The white metal trades firmly ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting at 19:00 GMT.
Investors will pay close attention to FOMC minutes to get fresh cues on the United States (US) interest rate outlook. In the policy meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a pause in the monetary easing cycle after three consecutive rate cuts and signaled a data-dependent approach for upcoming policy meetings.
Currently, the CME FedWatch tool shows that the Fed will hold interest rates steady in its March and April policy meetings.
Theoretically, a pause in the Fed’s monetary easing campaign diminishes the appeal of non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
Though the Silver price shows strength ahead of the FOMC Minutes release, progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Geneva on Tuesday is expected to cap its upside. Washington signaled after talks with delegates from Tehran that “progress was made”.
Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of mediator Oman, said the negotiations "concluded with good progress towards identifying common goals and relevant technical issues", BBC reported.
Signs of receding geopolitical tensions diminish the appeal of safe-haven assets, such as Silver.
Silver technical analysis
XAG/USD surges to near $76.30 as of writing. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average slopes lower at $82.57, signaling a weakening short-term trend. Price below this gauge caps rebounds and keeps risk tilted to the downside.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44 (neutral) sits under its midline, aligning with subdued momentum.
A decisive recovery above the falling average would shift the bias and open scope for a broader rebound. Failure to reclaim that barrier would keep pressure on the downside and leave sellers in control. An RSI move above 50 would strengthen the recovery narrative, while a turn back into the low-40s would warn of renewed weakness.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.