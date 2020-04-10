USD/CAD prefers to cheer US dollar weakness over WTI fall

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains depressed amid the broad US dollar weakness.
  • WTI’s weakness over OPEC+ disagreement over output cut fails to strengthen the pair.
  • G20, US CPI will be watched for fresh impulse.

Although WTI stays depressed from the lack of agreement on an output cut, USD/CAD prefers taking clues from the broad US dollar weakness while declining to 1.3955, down 0.15%, amid early Good Friday.

Despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement over 10 million barrels per day of output reduction, the final say of the OPEC+ group, including Russia, is still awaited as Mexico recently hit against the moves. As a result, today’s G20 meeting of the energy ministers will be important to watch for the final decision.

On the other hand, the US dollar bears the burden of disappointing Jobless Claims and Michigan Consumer Sentiment while also following downbeat comments of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

It should also be noted that comparatively better coronavirus (COVID-19) situations in Canada over the US also weigh on the pair.

In addition to the G20 updates on the much-awaited production cuts, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March will also be crucial as it will show the actual impact of the pandemic on the price pressures. Forecasts suggest, US CPI drop to 1.6% versus 2.3% prior on YoY while CPI ex Food & Energy could decline to 2.3% from 2.4%.

Technical analysis

Unless providing a daily close beyond a 21-day SMA level of 1.4160, the pair can keep gradually declining towards 50-day SMA near 1.3700.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3954
Today Daily Change -20 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.3974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4171
Daily SMA50 1.3689
Daily SMA100 1.3415
Daily SMA200 1.3312
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4078
Previous Daily Low 1.3931
Previous Weekly High 1.4349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3983
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4022
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3848
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3765
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4058
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4141
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Firmer near 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, eyes US CPI

EUR/USD: Firmer near 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, eyes US CPI

EUR/USD trades firmer close to 1.0950 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US CPI data and G20 Energy Summit.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2500 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI

GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2500 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI

GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.2500 amid Good Friday led thin market conditions. UK PM Johnson’s improving health condition, broad US dollar weakness support. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar depressed amid dull Good Friday, G20 Summit, US CPI in focus

Forex Today: Dollar depressed amid dull Good Friday, G20 Summit, US CPI in focus

The US dollar remained broadly depressed amid holiday-thinned Good Friday Asian trading. Most major world markets will remain closed this Friday on account of the Easter Holiday. Coronavirus-related statistics worldwide will be watched closely.

Read more

Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz

Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading part of Thursday’s advance to fresh monthly highs in the $1,690 region. The Fed’s latest stimulus package helped the metal’s upside. US CPI results coming up next on the docket.

Gold News

WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel

WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel

WTI remains on the back foot inside following its U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Channel’s support, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could check further downside. Buyers could target $30.00 during the sustained run-up.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures