USD/CAD prefers to cheer US dollar weakness over WTI fall

- USD/CAD remains depressed amid the broad US dollar weakness.
- WTI’s weakness over OPEC+ disagreement over output cut fails to strengthen the pair.
- G20, US CPI will be watched for fresh impulse.
Although WTI stays depressed from the lack of agreement on an output cut, USD/CAD prefers taking clues from the broad US dollar weakness while declining to 1.3955, down 0.15%, amid early Good Friday.
Despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement over 10 million barrels per day of output reduction, the final say of the OPEC+ group, including Russia, is still awaited as Mexico recently hit against the moves. As a result, today’s G20 meeting of the energy ministers will be important to watch for the final decision.
On the other hand, the US dollar bears the burden of disappointing Jobless Claims and Michigan Consumer Sentiment while also following downbeat comments of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
It should also be noted that comparatively better coronavirus (COVID-19) situations in Canada over the US also weigh on the pair.
In addition to the G20 updates on the much-awaited production cuts, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March will also be crucial as it will show the actual impact of the pandemic on the price pressures. Forecasts suggest, US CPI drop to 1.6% versus 2.3% prior on YoY while CPI ex Food & Energy could decline to 2.3% from 2.4%.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close beyond a 21-day SMA level of 1.4160, the pair can keep gradually declining towards 50-day SMA near 1.3700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3954
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4171
|Daily SMA50
|1.3689
|Daily SMA100
|1.3415
|Daily SMA200
|1.3312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3931
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3983
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4022
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3848
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4058
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Firmer near 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, eyes US CPI
EUR/USD trades firmer close to 1.0950 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US CPI data and G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2500 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.2500 amid Good Friday led thin market conditions. UK PM Johnson’s improving health condition, broad US dollar weakness support. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI.
Forex Today: Dollar depressed amid dull Good Friday, G20 Summit, US CPI in focus
The US dollar remained broadly depressed amid holiday-thinned Good Friday Asian trading. Most major world markets will remain closed this Friday on account of the Easter Holiday. Coronavirus-related statistics worldwide will be watched closely.
Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading part of Thursday’s advance to fresh monthly highs in the $1,690 region. The Fed’s latest stimulus package helped the metal’s upside. US CPI results coming up next on the docket.
WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel
WTI remains on the back foot inside following its U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Channel’s support, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could check further downside. Buyers could target $30.00 during the sustained run-up.