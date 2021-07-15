USD/CAD pokes weekly top above 1.2500 amid US dollar rebound

- USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, rejects Wednesday’s pullback moves.
- DXY regains upside momentum, shrugs off Powell’s push for easy money.
- WTI weakness, risk-off mood also favor the bulls.
- Canadian ADP Employment Change, Powell’s Testimony 2.0 and second-tier US data will be crucial for near-term direction.
USD/CAD advances to 1.2530, up 0.18% on a day, as bulls ignore the previous day’s pullback amid early Thursday.
The loonie pair probed a two-day uptrend on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BOC) stayed on the tapering path. However, a weaker than expected reduction in the bond purchase and sustained weakness in Canada’s key export item oil recall the pair buyers afterward.
The up-moves could also be attributed to the US dollar’s pick-up, backed by the downbeat market sentiment. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) consolidates the heaviest gains in a week around 92.40, up 0.05% intraday, by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the USD recovery exerts additional downside pressure on WTI oil prices that already drop for the second consecutive day on the Saudi-UAE deal.
Also weighing on the commodity prices and putting a safe-haven bid under the US dollar could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in the West. The UK, unfortunately, refreshed the six-month high of the daily infections the previous day whereas Indonesia marked record top new cases on Wednesday. Further, Australia’s covid conditions are also grim and have already extended local lockdowns.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields print decline two basis points (bps) to 1.33% by the time of the press.
Moving on, Canadian ADP Employment Change for June, prior 101.6K, should be read along with Fed Chair Powell’s second round of testimony, as well as covid updates, for fresh direction. Given the market’s lack of belief in the Fed’s sustained push for easy money and the BOC’s cautious remarks, not to forget WTI weakness, USD/CAD may remain on the front foot.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a confluence of 100-DMA and an ascending support line from early June, around 1.2380-70, USD/CAD bears are less likely to seek fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2528
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.2507
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2402
|Daily SMA50
|1.2224
|Daily SMA100
|1.2375
|Daily SMA200
|1.2633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2526
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2427
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2303
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
