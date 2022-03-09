  • Positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict easied the market mood.
  • Broad US dollar weakness, keep most G8 currencies in the green.
  • USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Persists upward biased, though it might correct to 1.2744 before moving upwards.

The USD/CAD four-day rally stalled around 1.2900, retreating afterward as market player sentiment improved on hints that the Ukraine – Russia conflict can de-escalate as Ukraine has shown disposal of resuming talks, though with certain security guarantees. The USD/CAD is trading at 1.2834 at the time of writing.

The market mood remains positive, as reflected by US equity indices gaining between 2.29% and 3.38% in the day. The greenback eases from YTD highs, plunging almost 1.20%, sitting at 97.89, a headwind for the pair.

In the meantime,  US crude oil benchmark, WTI, plummets 12% in the day, trading at $110 per barrel, a $20 drop after printing a YTD high of around $129.42, despite having a solid correlation with the loonie, was ignored by market players.

Helping to put a lid on the USD/CAD fall are the expectations of the Federal Reserve beginning its tightening cycle on the following week. The US central bank is foreseen to hike by 25 bps the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) while money market futures have priced in at least six hikes by the end of 2022.

On Thursday, the US docket would feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, alongside Core CPI, just five days before Fed’s March meeting.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

USD/CAD overnight was subdued in the 1.2900 area but began falling once European traders reached their desks, recorded a daily low at around 1.2803.

The USD/CAD is upward biased,  as illustrated by the daily chart. However, a correction might be underway due to the size of the upward move, near 320-pips before resuming the uptrend.

That said, the USD/CAD first support would be the 38.2% Fibonacci, at 1.2781. Breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the March 2 high and the 50% Fibonacci level at 1.2744, from where the USD/CAD could push towards the three-month-old downslope resistance trendline broken on Tuesday, though reclaimed by CAD bulls on Wednesday.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2834
Today Daily Change -0.0068
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1.289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2734
Daily SMA50 1.2685
Daily SMA100 1.2658
Daily SMA200 1.2582
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2901
Previous Daily Low 1.2796
Previous Weekly High 1.281
Previous Weekly Low 1.2587
Previous Monthly High 1.2878
Previous Monthly Low 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2836
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2758
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2929
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3034

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

