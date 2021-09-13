USD/CAD pares early losses, trades flat around 1.2690

There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and investors will be waiting for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures that will be published on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the renewed USD strength is providing a boost to USD/CAD at the start of the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gained nearly 6% last week, is currently rising 0.26% at 92.88. Nevertheless, US stock index futures are up around 0.5% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell, suggesting that the upbeat market mood could limit the DXY's upside in the second half of the day.

Earlier in the day, rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-related loonie gather strength against its American counterpart. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to its highest level in more than a month at $70.75 but lost its bullish momentum. As of writing, WTI was up 0.7% at $70.08.

The USD/CAD pair closed the previous week in the positive territory but seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Monday. After declining to a daily low of 1.2660 during the European trading hours, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen trading near Friday's closing level at 1.2690.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.