USD/CAD oscillates around 1.3600, upside remains favored as oil tumbles below $80.00

-
USD/CAD is gearing up for a fresh rally and will continue its four-day winning streak.
-
Higher core CPI has trimmed consensus for US Durable Goods Orders data.
-
Oil prices have slipped below $80.00 on weaker growth projections.
The USD/CAD pair has truned sideways after printing a fresh two-decade high at 1.3623 in the Asian session. The asset is preparing for a fresh rally as it is expected to continue its four-days winning spree. A minor corrective move cannot be ruled out as the asset is continuously scaling higher and the US dollar index (DXY) is also dispalying some signs of exhaustion after printing a fresh two-decade high of 114.52.
The DXY is losing momentum as momentum oscillators have turned extremely overbought on lower time frames. The asset remained extremely stronger on souring market sentiment. House arrest of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and warning of nuclesar attck by Russian leader Vladimir Putin has dented the sentiment of market participants.
A volatile performance is also expected from the DXY as invetsors are awiating the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data, which will release on Tuesdasy. The orders for Durable Goods are expected to drop by 1.1%, agaisnt the prior release of 0.1%. The decline in the economic data is mainly because of higher prices for durable goods. Also, the core Consumer Price Inded (CPI) accelerated to 6.3% vs. the former figure of 5.9%.
It is worth noting that the USD/CAD pair is seen much stronger that the DXY, which indicates that Canadian dollar is also weakend along with a firmer DXY. The loonie has truned fragile on weaker oil prices. The black gold has surrendered the psychological support of $80.00 as an ultra-hawkish guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on interest rates has trimmed the growth prospects and eventually demand for oil. Also, the gasoline demand is falling sharply in the US economy.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3202
|Daily SMA50
|1.3014
|Daily SMA100
|1.2939
|Daily SMA200
|1.2811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3613
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3227
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3557
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3793
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD licks its wounds at record low amid pessimism over UK, risk-aversion
GBP/USD consolidates intraday losses around the recently flashed record low near 1.0340, as bears fear the BOE intervention. Hawkish Fedspeak, pessimism surrounding the UK economy and broad risk-aversion add strength to the bearish bias.
AUD/USD renews two-year low as bears poke four-month-old support around 0.6500
AUD/USD reverses the early Asian session corrective bounce on Monday as it drops back towards 0.6500. The Aussie pair pokes the support line of a 4.5-month-old descending trend channel. May 2020 low can lure sellers on defying the bearish channel formation.
EUR/USD: Bears retain control at two-decade low
EUR/USD dropped to the lowest levels since June 2002 before recently bouncing back to 0.9660 during Monday’s Asian session. The bearish chart formation and sustained trading below the previous key support line from July, now resistance around 0.9830, keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
Gold reverses intraday losses from $1630, US Durable Goods Orders buzz
Gold price has recovered the major portion of losses recorded in the Tokyo session. The precious metal declined sharply to near $1630.00 but recovered firmly and is indicating a formation of buying tail, which indicates a strong resoponsive buying structure.
LUNA Classic price hints at a 25% crash as Do Kwon under Red Notice from Interpol
LUNA Classic price reveals a bearish outlook that could unfold over the course of this week. A minor run-up seems plausible, but it is just a move to squeeze the bulls. Therefore, market participants should be ready for a quick reversal.