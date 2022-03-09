USD/CAD needs to surpass 1.2850 for a fresh impulsive wave, WTI plunges below $110

- USD/CAD may attract bids after overstepping 1.2900 on weak oil prices.
- OPEC and its allies have agreed on increasing oil production.
- The loonie has underperformed against its counterparts amid the risk-on impulse.
The USD/CAD pair has witnessed some long liquidation from 1.2900 as safe-haven assets lose their appeal. The US dollar index (DXY) slipped below 98.00, which triggered the demand of all risk-perceived currencies. However, the loonie has underperformed in comparison with its counterparts and had failed to bring a material sell-off in the USD/CAD pair.
The major reason behind the underperformance of the loonie is the sell-off in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil. The oil prices have fallen like a house of cards after hitting multi-year highs at $126.51. Investors dumped the black gold after the US urged the oil producers to increase their production. In response to that, OPEC member UAE favored pumping more oil to fix the galloping deviation in the demand-supply mechanism.
"We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington.
It is worth noting that a few members of OPEC have spare capacity to explore more oil, which can diminish the impact of the ban on the Russian oil supply. Investors should be aware of the fact that the US has prohibited the imports of Russian oil against its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the oil stockpiles by Energy Information Association (EIA) remained at -1.863M, lower than the market consensus of -0.657M but outperformed the prior figure of -2.597M.
On the DXY front, the index is hovering around 98.00 and is likely to consolidate further as investors are waiting for US inflation numbers, which are due on Thursday. While the loonie docket will report the Unemployment rate on Friday.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2816
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1.289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2734
|Daily SMA50
|1.2685
|Daily SMA100
|1.2658
|Daily SMA200
|1.2582
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2901
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.281
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2587
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
