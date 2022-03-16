USD/CAD: More weakness ahead as oil finds ground near $95.00

- USD/CAD eyes more pain amid stabled oil prices.
- The DXY and US Treasury yields are subdued ahead of the Fed’s policy announcement.
- Improvement in the risk appetite is weighing pressure on the safe-haven assets.
The USD/CAD pair has slipped below Tuesday’s low at 1.2762 as oil prices found a likely temporary bottom near $95.00 after easing around 36% from March 8 high at $126.51.
The oil prices are stable at around $97.00 despite the presence of multiple downside catalysts. Right from the assurance from the OPEC cartel to pump more oil to fix the imbalance in the demand-supply mechanism to a resurgence of Covid-19 in China, every catalyst is indicating more weakness in the oil prices. China is one of the largest importers of oil and a situation of lockdown in the dragon economy has imposed a threat on the oil demand. The nation has imposed lockdown in Shenzhen and is likely to extend lockdown restrictions to other cities too in case it fails to contain the current epidemic. The restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines may diminish the demand for oil in China.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index is settling below 99.00 after tracking subdued US Treasury yields. Investors are anxious over the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. Therefore, a subdued performance has been witnessed in the above-mentioned assets in today’s session. Adding to that, positive global equities have improved the risk appetite of the investors, which is also weighing pressure on the safe-haven assets.
Apart from the Fed’s monetary policy, Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are also due on Wednesday. A preliminary estimate for yearly Canada’s CPI is 5.5% against the prior print of 5.1%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.276
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.275
|Daily SMA50
|1.2691
|Daily SMA100
|1.2679
|Daily SMA200
|1.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7200 amid pre-Fed anxiety
AUD/USD is battling 0.7200, underpinned by the rebound in oil and gold prices. Market sentiment remains sour amid mixed news on the Ukraine-Russia peace talks and pre-Fed anxiety. Powell’s act of balancing rate-hike, US Retail Sales and risk catalysts hold the key.
EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as softer yields weigh on USD, focus on Fed, Ukraine
EUR/USD prints three-day winning streak, mildly bid around daily highs of late. Receding covid fears from China, mixed concerns over Moscow-Kyiv talks drag Treasury yields, greenback. Softer Eurozone data contrasts mixed US economics, pre-Fed anxiety add to the market’s filters.
Gold: March lows remain in sight near $1,900 ahead of Fed Premium
Having lost 3.5% so far this week, gold price is attempting a tepid recovery from two-week lows of $1,907 reached Tuesday. The mixed market sentiment and a broad-based US dollar weakness are aiding the rebound in the bright metal alongside the ongoing correction in the Treasury yields across the curve.
XLM price hints at 23% upswing as Stellar flips crucial hurdle
Stellar price has been on a consolidative move for roughly two weeks and shows a tightening of the range. Regardless, the recent accomplishment suggests that a minor uptrend is likely for Stellar. XLM price set up a range extending from $0.16 to $0.20 between February 24 and 26.
Fed March Preview: Gold needs a dovish Fed to regain traction Premium
Gold came under strong selling pressure at the start of the week and erased the majority of the gains it registered since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Gold has been suffering heavy losses this week amid surging US T-bond yields.