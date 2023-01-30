USD/CAD marches towards 1.3350 amid softer Oil price, mixed sentiment ahead of FOMC, US NFP

- USD/CAD keeps bounce off 2.5-month low while snapping two-day downtrend.
- Shift in market sentiment exerts downside pressure on Oil price, favors US Dollar.
- China-linked headlines entertain traders amid a light calendar.
- Fed’s dovish hike, softer NFP appears necessary for bears to keep the reins.
USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 1.3325 during the first positive day in three heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the downbeat Oil prices, Canada’s main export, as well as a rebound in the US Dollar amid the market’s cautious optimism.
That said, WTI crude oil takes offers to refresh intraday low near $79.50 as early Asian session optimism, mainly led by China’s return from the one-week-long Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays, fades amid mixed concerns.
Also challenging the Oil price could be the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound from the intraday low while ignoring the US Treasury bond yields. That said, the DXY prints a three-day uptrend near 102.00 but the US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat from daily tops to 3.50% after the Japanese panel teases hawkish moves of the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
Elsewhere, Bloomberg poured cold water on the face of expectations that the holiday season propelled China activities. The analysis stated a few signs of improvement in the Chinese economy despite its second month without Covid Zero curbs. The research, however, marks the Lunar New Year (LNY) holiday season as marking a lid on some activities.
Against this backdrop, the US Treasury bond yields retreat from the intraday top but the stock futures print mild losses. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific shares grind higher and the US Dollar Index (DXY) defends a two-day recovery.
Looking forward, risk catalysts are likely to determine short-term market moves ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Friday’s US jobs report for January. It’s worth noting that headlines surrounding China are an extra burden on the USD/CAD watchers to determine near-term moves.
Technical analysis
A four-day-old bearish triangle restricts USD/CAD moves between 1.3290 and 1.3330.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3327
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3433
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.3525
|Daily SMA200
|1.3208
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0870-60 as markets remain on a dicey floor ahead of the key central bank meetings and data. Adding strength to the market’s indecision could be the return of China and fears of a softer growth number from Germany.
GBP/USD prints day’s high above 1.2400 as USD Index turns volatile, Fed-BoE policy hogs limelight
The GBP/USD pair has refreshed its day’s high at 1.2405 in the early European session. The Cable has picked up strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned extremely volatile amid chatters over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) this week.
Gold shows resilience below 200-hour SMA, bulls have the upper hand
Gold price kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session. The XAU/USD, meanwhile, remains well within the striking distance of a nine-month peak touched last Thursday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate-hike verdict later this week.
Why Ethereum bears need to be cautious about shorting ETH before $2,000
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the January rally subsided after three weeks. This tightening continues even after BTC shot up 3% over the weekend. Therefore, a short-term spike in buying pressure should is likely. This move could propel ETH to tag immediate hurdles, liquidating early bears.
Big risk this week Fed hikes 50 points
While the entire global investment community is apparently very excited about the US Federal Reserve slowing its rate increases to 25 point increments, there are strong reasons for arguing why another 50 point rate hike, or two, are still on the Fed menu.