USD/CAD makes a sharp U-turn, drops below 1.3250 on USD sell-off

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Disappointing data from the United States (US) revived recession fears.
  • Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) came flat in July.
  • US Dollar Index dropped into the negative territory in the American session.

The USD/CAD pair rose to its highest level in a week at 1.3290 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday after the uninspiring gross domestic product (GDP) from Canada weighed on the Loonie. However, with the Greenback coming under strong pressure later in the session, the pair reversed its direction and slumped into the negative territory. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on the day at 1.3234.

Statistics Canada today announced that the economic activity in Canada, as measured by the GDP, stayed unchanged in July and missed the market expectation for an expansion of 0.1%.

The manufacturing sector in the US weakened in September

Later in the session, the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) plummeted to its lowest level in nearly a decade at 47.8 in September and fell short of analysts' estimate of 50.1. The dismal reading revived concerns over a possible recession in the US and caused investors to start pricing more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year.

The US Dollar Index, which advanced to its best level in more than two years at 99.67 today, made a sharp U-turn and erased all of its daily gains. At the moment, the index is down 0.18% on the day at 99.20. Although the Markit Manufacturing PMI's final reading for September ticked up to 51.1 from 51 in the previous estimate, it failed to help the Greenback shake off the selling pressure.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3237
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3241
Daily SMA50 1.3245
Daily SMA100 1.3256
Daily SMA200 1.3303
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.326
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3305
Previous Weekly Low 1.3214
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.326
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3297

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

