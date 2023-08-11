USD/CAD loses ground after hot PPI data from the US

- USD/CAD bulls got rejected at the 200-day SMA and retreated near the 1.3420 area, still poised for a weekly gain
- US PPI rose to 2.4% YoY in July, higher than expected.
- Higher Oil prices help the CAD trade strong against most of its rivals.
At the end of the week, the USD/CAD was rejected by the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3450 and settled near 1.3430. On the one hand, the USD is trading mildly stronger after hot Producer Price Index (PPI) from July figures which fueled a rise in American bond yields, while the CAD got a boost on the back of rising Oil prices.
Markets asses US inflation data and start to place bets on a hike by the Fed in November
US Producer Price Index from July came in higher than expected. The headline figure rose by 0.3% MoM to 0.8% YoY while the core measure advanced 0.3% MoM vs 0.2% expected to a yearly measure of 2.4%.
As a reaction, the US bond yields are seeing gains across the curve. The 10-year bond yield rose to 4.13%, while the 2-year yield stands at 4.87% and the 5-year yielding 4.25%, respectively. In that sense, higher yields can be attributed to investors placing higher bets on a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. As for now, and according to the CME FedWatch tool, those odds stand at 64% in favour of a no hike and nearly 30% in favour of a hike, vs last week's 25%. For the September meeting, the stronger case continues to be the Fed not hiking.
Other data released by the US by the University of Michigan indicated that its Sentiment index rose to 71.2, better than the 71 expected, while 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations dropped to 2.9%.
On the other hand, Oil prices resumed their upwards path and as it is one of Canada’s main exports, higher energy prices strengthened the CAD. Data-wise, nothing relevant will be released on Friday for the Canadian economy.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, indicators point at a neutral to the bearish technical outlook for the USD/CAD, suggesting that the bulls are starting to give up. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points downwards in the bullish territory, suggesting a possible trend reversal, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints lower green bars. On the weekly chart, the bullish outlook is more evident as the pair will record its fourth-consecutive weekly gain at the end of this session.
Support levels: 1.3350 (100-day SMA),1.3350, 1.3300.
Resistance levels: 1.3450 (200-day SMA), 1.3500,1.3550.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3438
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3268
|Daily SMA100
|1.3391
|Daily SMA200
|1.3451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3475
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3553
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0950 area, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD extended its daily slide to the 1.0950 area in the American session on Friday. The stronger-than-forecast PPI data and the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground ahead of the weekend. The pair remains on track to end the fourth straight week in the red.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2700 area as USD rebounds
GBP/USD lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2700 area, erasing a large portion of daily gains in the process. Following the stronger-than-expected producer inflation data from the US, the US Dollar stays resilient and weighs on the pair.
Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields rise
Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,920 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the positive territory above 4.1% after July Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in above forecasts, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
XRP price breaks $50 on Gemini after relisting, Ripple XRP holders speculate outcome of SEC appeal
XRP price rally exploded, the altcoin hit $50 on Gemini exchange. The relisting announcement by the crypto exchange platform was received with much enthusiasm in the crypto community.
MULN stock reverse split fails to push shares above $1 in premarket
Mullen Automotive stock has barely failed to achieve the $1 price tag necessary to keep its listing on the NASDAQ exchange despite a reverse stock split. The company enacted a 1-for-9 reverse stock split that it won approval for at the August 3 shareholder meeting.