“We will know on April 7 how aggressive Ottawa wants to be with tax incentives to deploy these technologies. It stands to reason that attracting long-term investment commitments to Canada's resource sector, at a time when prices are likely to remain high for the foreseeable future, would be a boon to the country's terms of trade and support an appreciation of the CAD.”

“We expect the Bank of Canada to raise the overnight rate by 50 basis points at the April 13 interest rate setting meeting. This will help narrow the spread between Canadian and US interest rates in the months ahead. Our latest forecast calls for a closing of the spread between two-year Treasury yields by the third quarter of 2022. This should help the CAD appreciate against the greenback.”

After losing some ground to the USD in the two weeks that followed the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian dollar has more than recouped all its losses. Economists at the National Bank of Canada still see more strength in the months ahead for the loonie.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.