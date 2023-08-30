USD/CAD looks to regain 1.3600 despite firmer Oil price as US Dollar rebounds ahead of key data

- USD/CAD picks up bids to pare the biggest daily loss in a month.
- Oil price cheers surprise inventory draw, expectations of China stimulus.
- US Dollar dropped heavily after downbeat data renewed Fed policy concerns before the latest consolidation.
- Clues about US employment, inflation and growth numbers eyed for clear directions of the Loonie pair.
USD/CAD consolidates the biggest daily loss in a month while posting mild gains around 1.3575 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair prints the first daily run-up, so far, despite upbeat prices of Canada’s main export item, namely the WTI crude oil. The reason could be linked to the US Dollar’s recovery ahead of the top-tier US data.
That said, the WTI crude oil renews weekly top around $81.40 amid expectations of witnessing more stimulus from China, as well as higher demand due to the adverse weather conditions in the West. Additionally, a heavy draw of the US inventories, per the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data, also underpins the black gold’s run-up.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises 0.20% to around 103.65 by the press time, reversing the previous day’s losses, the biggest in six weeks, amid the market’s preparations for the key data/events. Also likely to have triggered the DXY rebound are the sluggish Treasury bond yields and doubts about the US-China ties.
It’s worth noting that the previous day’s US consumer confidence, employment and housing data flagged fears of the Fed’s policy pivot, especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the data-dependency for future moves to defend the hawkish bias. The same drowned the Greenback and the US Treasury bond yields.
However, the cautious mood ahead of today’s US ADP Employment Change, the final readings of the US second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data triggered the US Dollar’s corrective bounce. Furthermore, the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined at a two-week low after reversing from the multi-year high in the last few days.
Additionally helping the USD/CAD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US-China ties. China recently conveyed its dislike for the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s complaints about the hardships for the US firms in China. Previously, chatters about the early rate cuts from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and a cut into the mortgage rates, as well as likely improvement in the US-China ties, favored the market’s optimism. It should be noted that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) readiness to be more cautious while allocating the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in the future, due to the current environment of higher interest rates and inflation, also seems to renew the US Dollar’s demand.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures print mild gains and prod the riskier assets, which in turn propel the USD/CAD prices.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD recovery remains elusive unless providing a daily closing beyond a four-month-old resistance line, around 1.3605 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3574
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3486
|Daily SMA50
|1.3323
|Daily SMA100
|1.3391
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3637
|Previous Daily Low
|1.355
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3604
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
