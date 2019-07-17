USD/CAD keeps the red below 1.3100 handle post-Canadian CPI/US data

- Canadian headline CPI decelerated to 2.0% in June and weighed on the CAD.
- Rebounding Oil prices extended some support to Loonie and capped gains.
- The USD remains on the defensive amid sliding US bond yields and dismal data.
The USD/CAD pair quickly bounced around 25-pips in reaction to the latest Canadian consumer inflation figures, albeit remained well below the 1.3100 handle.
The pair managed to find some support near mid-1.3000s and the latest leg of a sudden pick up during the early North-American session was supported by softer Canadian consumer inflation report, showing that the headline CPI decelerated to 2.0% yearly rate as compared to 2.4% recorded in the previous month.
Moreover, the BoC's core CPI remained flat on a monthly basis (0.1% rise expected) and unexpectedly ticked lower to 2.0% from 2.1% previous - worse than consensus estimates pointing to a rise to 2.6%, which was eventually seen as one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
Adding to the disappointment, Canadian monthly manufacturing sale - though posted a solid rebound in May, fell short of consensus estimates, which largely offset weaker US housing market data - building permits and housing starts, and remained supportive of the pair's uptick.
Meanwhile, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields held the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. This coupled with a solid rebound in Crude Oil prices extended some support to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have already bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move back towards the 1.3145-50 heavy supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3071
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3117
|Daily SMA50
|1.3299
|Daily SMA100
|1.3335
|Daily SMA200
|1.3301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3023
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3018
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just above 1.1200, waiting for a signal
The EUR/USD pair is stable and confined to a tight intraday range, unable to run, despite upbeat EU inflation and disappointing US housing figures. Dismal market’s mood backing the greenback without boosting it.
GBP/USD bounced from fresh yearly lows at 1.2381
Sterling remains depressed amid Brexit jitters pushing investors away from the currency. UK data did not help as inflation met the market’s expectations in June.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark
Technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily charts - although have been losing positive momentum, maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.