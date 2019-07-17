Canada: Annual CPI eases to 2.0% in June vs. 2.0% expected, CAD weakens a bit

The data published by Statistics Canada this Wednesday revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decelerated to 2.0% yearly rate in June from May's 2.4% but was in line with consensus estimates. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI fell 0.2% as against a rise of 0.4% recorded in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and published by the Bank of Canada (BOC), came in at 2.0% yearly and remained flat on a monthly basis, both missing consensus estimates and exerting some pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just above 1.1200, waiting for a signal
The EUR/USD pair is stable and confined to a tight intraday range, unable to run, despite upbeat EU inflation and disappointing US housing figures. Dismal market’s mood backing the greenback without boosting it.
GBP/USD bounced from fresh yearly lows at 1.2381
Sterling remains depressed amid Brexit jitters pushing investors away from the currency. UK data did not help as inflation met the market’s expectations in June.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold: Bears challenge a key pivotal support near $1400 mark
Technical indicators on the mentioned chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for an eventual bearish breakdown. However, oscillators on the daily charts - although have been losing positive momentum, maintained their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.