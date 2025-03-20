USD/CAD jumps to near 1.4370 as Fed is in no hurry to cut interest rates

USD/CAD climbs to near 1.4370 as the US Dollar strengthens in the aftermath of the Fed’s monetary policy.

The Fed left interest rates steady and maintained its forecast of two interest rate cuts this year.

Analysts at BofA expect the BoC to cut interest rates again by 25 bps next month.

The USD/CAD pair gains sharply to near 1.4370 in European trading hours on Thursday. The Loonie pair moves higher as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens after the Federal Reserve (Fed) expressed that it is in no hurry to cut interest rates. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 104.00.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% and stuck with its two interest rate cut forecasts amid “unusually elevated” uncertainty over the United States (US) economic outlook due to President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned in the press conference that tariff policies by Donald Trump tend to bring “growth down and inflation up”. This also led Fed officials to revise their core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) forecast for this year to higher 2.8%, up from 2.5% projected in the December meeting. The central bank revised GDP growth for this year lower to 1.7% from the prior forecast 2.1%.

Going forward, the major trigger for the global market will be Trump’s tariff agenda. Trump is poised to introduce reciprocal tariffs on April 2. Market participants expect Trump’s tariff policies would lead to a slow down in the economic growth globally.

Though investors have underpinned the Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the US Dollar, it is performing strongly against other peers even though the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates again in the April policy meeting.

Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) expect the BoC to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.50% in April but cautioned that the decision will be influenced by US "reciprocal tariffs" and the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.