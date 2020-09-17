USD/CAD is moving back to the previous consolidation mid point off the back of the oil move

By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD is about to moves to flat after being higher for most of the session. 
  • The news out of the OPEC+ JMMC has help CAD this afternoon. 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

USD/CAD has had a bit of a rollercoaster on Thursday as earlier on the price moved higher and met resistance just ahead of 1.3250. Since then the oil inspired CAD strength has taken USD/CAD down to 1.3185, 65 pips lower from the highs and through the 1.32 figure.

Earlier in the session, it was announced that the OPEC+ JMMC groups decision to give the countries not compliant with the earlier agreement a grace period until the end of December.

This led to an oil price rise and a subsequent fall in USD/CAD. The dollar index is also down on the session around 0.18% with only GBP struggling against the greenback. Looking at the chart now and the internal trendlines have played a big role in price action today. The blue downward sloping line was broken first to the upside and then retested before the move continued. The exact same thing happened with the purple trendline and at the moment the price is retesting the level.

The support area that is in focus next is the orange box near 1.3170. This is the point of the consolidation where the price has reacted the most. The indicators are both bearish. The Relative Strength Index is under 50 and the MACD histogram is red with the signal lines following it under zero.

 

CAD moves off oil

Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview

Today last price1.3183

Today Daily Change0.0005

Today Daily Change %0.04

Today daily open1.3178

Trends

Daily SMA201.3143

Daily SMA501.3294

Daily SMA1001.3516

Daily SMA2001.352

Levels

Previous Daily High1.3201

Previous Daily Low1.3128

Previous Weekly High1.326

Previous Weekly Low1.3053

Previous Monthly High1.3451

Previous Monthly Low1.302

Daily Fibonacci 38.2%1.3155

Daily Fibonacci 61.8%1.3173

Daily Pivot Point S11.3137

Daily Pivot Point S21.3096

Daily Pivot Point S31.3064

Daily Pivot Point R11.321

Daily Pivot Point R21.3242

Daily Pivot Point R31.3283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

