USD/CAD inches lower to near 1.3550 as US Dollar declines on downbeat US yields

- USD/CAD surged by 0.85% on an unexpected upside in US inflation on Tuesday.
- The higher Crude oil prices are contributing support for the Canadian Dollar.
- The probability of the Fed avoiding rate adjustment in March surged to 93%.
USD/CAD retreats after Tuesday’s surge, edging lower to near 1.3550 during the early European session on Wednesday. The decline in the US Dollar (USD) is attributed to the decrease in US Treasury yields, thereby weakening the USD/CAD pair.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) appears to have strengthened against the US Dollar, possibly buoyed by higher Crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price is poised to continue its winning streak, trading around $77.50 per barrel at the time of writing. Despite facing challenges, the price of Crude oil has managed to recover its intraday losses.
On Tuesday, the USD/CAD pair surged by 0.85%, driven by the unexpected upside in US inflation for January. The market sentiment has shifted significantly, with expectations of no rate adjustment by the Federal Reserve in March surging to 93%, while investors are now considering the possibility of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June.
The US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) exceeded expectations, coming in at 3.1%, although slightly lower than the previous rate of 3.4%. Meanwhile, the US Core CPI (YoY) remained unchanged at 3.9%, contrary to market expectations of a decline to 3.7% in January.
Recent Canadian employment data has painted a healthier picture of the labor market, potentially leading the Bank of Canada (BoC) to delay their forecasts on rate cuts until June from April. However, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem indicated that the central bank's focus has shifted from debating whether interest rates are high enough to discuss how long rates need to remain at current levels.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3555
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3468
|Daily SMA50
|1.3418
|Daily SMA100
|1.3553
|Daily SMA200
|1.3477
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3586
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3544
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3413
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3542
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3229
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2600 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.6% on a monthly basis in January and weighed heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0710 after dropping to three-month lows
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0710 during the early European session on Wednesday, maintaining its position after dropping to three-month lows. The US Dollar garnered support following the release of robust US inflation data for January.
Gold price consolidates post-US CPI losses, seems vulnerable near two-month low
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move and remains depressed below the $2,000 psychological mark, or a two-month low heading into the European session on Monday.
Ripple pivots from payments to custody, XRP price struggles to tackle resistance at $0.53
XRP price is trading sideways since its January 31 low of $0.4853. The altcoin is trading between resistance at $0.5397 and support at $0.4968. XRP price declined slightly on Wednesday to $0.5246 on Binance.
Unpleasant US surprise, Euro inflation better behaved
The underlying momentum in inflation is picking up in the US while it continues to move lower in the Euro area. Inflation drivers paint a mixed picture with weak goods inflation and strong service inflation, but inflation is likely to trend lower in 2024.