USD/CAD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined above 1.3100 mark

- USD/CAD quickly reversed an early North American dip to the 1.3280 region.
- Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and attracted some dip-buying.
- The US political uncertainty weighed on the USD and might cap the upside.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3280 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week and extended the previous session's late pullback from the vicinity of the 1.3400 mark, or one-month tops. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, though the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and helped limit deeper losses.
Despite concerns about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases, the USD bulls refrained from placing fresh bets amid the uncertainty about the outcome of the US presidential election. However, the prevalent risk-off environment continued lending some support the greenback's safe-haven status and helped limit any meaningful downside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar got a minor lift following the release of stronger-than-expected domestic GDP figures for August. This, however, was largely offset by the ongoing decline in crude oil prices. investors remain worried that the imposition of fresh restrictions to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infection could hurt fuel consumption and dragged crude oil prices to multi-month lows.
Meanwhile, the USD/CAD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from daily lows and was last seen trading with only modest losses, above the 1.3300 round-figure mark. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to end the week with strong gains, albeit a move beyond the 1.3400 level still seems elusive.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3316
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3202
|Daily SMA50
|1.3204
|Daily SMA100
|1.3334
|Daily SMA200
|1.3545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.339
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold spikes to two-day tops, inching back closer to $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday gains and jumped to two-day tops, around the $1890 region during the early North American session. The precious metal witnessed some short-covering move on the last trading day of the week and moved away from one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.