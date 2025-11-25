USD/CAD hovers near 1.4100 as Fed rate cut bets increase, Oil prices weaken

USD/CAD steadies after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 1.4110 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair may depreciate as the US Dollar (USD) retreats as growing expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December intensify, driven by recent dovish remarks from Fed policymakers.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, up from 71% probability that markets priced a day ago.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Fox Business on Monday that his primary concern is the weakening labour market, stating that inflation is “not a big problem” in light of recent softness in employment. Waller also suggested that the September payrolls figure is likely to be revised lower and cautioned that concentrated hiring is “not a good sign,” signalling his support for a near-term rate cut.

Fed Waller’s remarks reinforced comments made on Friday by New York Fed President John Williams, which also contributed to shifting expectations toward earlier rate cuts. Williams indicated that interest rates could be lowered in the near term, ahead of key US retail sales and producer price data scheduled for release this week.

The downside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives downward pressure from the lower Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $58.70 at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices lose ground as the United States (US) pushes for a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia to end the three-year war. The American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly crude Oil stock report will be eyed later on Tuesday.