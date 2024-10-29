USD/CAD hovers near 1.3900, three-month highs amid lower crude Oil prices

- USD/CAD receives support as the commodity-linked CAD struggles due to lower Oil prices.
- Crude Oil prices plunge due to easing fears of a potential all-out war in the Middle East.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests a 95.8% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November.
USD/CAD holds its position near 1.3890 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, close to its three-month high of 1.3908, recorded on Monday. The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) faces challenges due to lower Oil prices as Canada is the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price trades around $67.50 at the time of writing. Oil prices have fallen sharply as the limited military operations have alleviated fears of a potential all-out war in the Middle East. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, indicated the possibility of using "all available tools" to respond to Israel’s recent attacks on military targets in Iran, according to Reuters.
On Monday, Governor Tiff Macklem provided further details on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) decision to implement an aggressive interest rate cut last week, explaining that the easing is reasonable given the aggressive hikes in borrowing costs aimed at controlling inflation in recent years. Macklem also noted that the central bank will need to "discover" the neutral rate that neither stimulates nor restricts economic activity, according to Bloomberg News.
The US Dollar (USD) strengthens as positive economic data from last week suggests ongoing resilience in the US economy. This bolsters expectations for nominal interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 95.8% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut in November, with no anticipation of a larger 50-basis-point reduction.
Additionally, the US Dollar receives support amid higher US bond yields. This increase is driven by market sentiment increasingly favoring Former President Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election and expectations that the Fed may adopt a more cautious stance on future rate cuts. According to polling site FiveThirtyEight, Trump's possibility of winning the US election has increased to 52% compared to 48% for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.6600 ahead of key inflation test
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6600 early Tuesday, consolidating its recent decline to the lowest level since mid-August. The Aussie traders remain wary and reposition ahead of Wednesday's Australian inflation test, which could hint at the RBA's interest rate outlook.
USD/JPY holds pullback near 153.00, BoJ rate-hike uncertainty caps losses
USD/JPY flirts with 153.00, holding its pullback led by an unexpected downtick in the Japanese unemployment rate for September to 2.4%. However, any meaningful corrective slide from a three-month top seems elusive amid the BoJ rate hike uncertainty, following the loss of a parliamentary majority for Japan's ruling coalition.
Gold extends range play, awaiting key US economic data
Gold price is building on the previous day’s rebound, eyeing a sustained move above $2,750 early Tuesday. Despite the renewed uptick, Gold price remain within a familiar range as the US Dollar rally takes a breather ahead of top-tier US economic data releases due later on Tuesday.
Bracing for the return of tariff man
The US 10-year yield skyrocketed by 49bps in October, setting the dollar on fire as markets grapple with the prospect of a Trump comeback and a Republican sweep. Trump’s economic agenda, massive tariffs and aggressive fiscal policies, could make the 2018-2019 trade war look like a simple board game of Axis and Allies.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout – Period dialing back the pace of easing
The FOMC started its nascent easing cycle with a bang, opting to reduce the fed funds target range by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% at its last meeting on September 18. But further policy easing seems set to proceed at a slower pace.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.