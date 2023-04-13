USD/CAD hovers below 1.3350 after a nosedive move inspired by weak US Inflation outlook

- USD/CAD is oscillating near 1.3340 after an intense sell-off inspired by lower US consumer inflation expectations.
- The USD Index printed a fresh 11-month low at 100.42 as significantly decelerated US PPI joined already softened US CPI.
- US labor market conditions eased further as weekly Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 239K from the estimates of 232K.
The USD/CAD pair has turned quiet around 1.3340 after a nosedive move on Thursday as the aggressively softened United States Producer Price Index (PPI) confirmed that US consumer inflation expectations are set for a sheer decline. The Loonie asset has registered a four-day losing streak and the absence of signs of recovery is supporting more downside ahead.
S&P500 futures were heavily bought by the market participants as fears of further rate hikes beyond May receded as inflation has decelerated, indicating a cheerful market mood. However, Morgan Stanley US chief equity strategist Mike Wilson has a contrary view on S&P500. He expects the base-case scenario for the S&P500 to end the year is 3,900. The analyst at Morgan Stanley supported his view citing that, the earnings situation is way worse than what the consensus thinks and the banking stress only makes us even more confident of that.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) printed a fresh 11-month low at 100.42 as significantly decelerated US PPI joined the already softened US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and trimmed fears of persistent inflation. Annual headline US PPI decelerated to 2.7% vs. the estimate of 3.0%. And core PPI remained in line with expectations at 3.4%. The reason behind the severe decline in US PPI is the lower gasoline prices recorded in March. Producers passed on the benefit of lower input costs to ultimate consumers by reducing the prices of goods and services at factory gates.
Apart from that, US labor market conditions eased further as weekly Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 239K from the estimates of 232K and the former release of 228K. This has also receded fears of stubborn US inflation.
On the oil front, oil prices dropped below $83.00 after OPEC kept a stable oil demand outlook. The oil cartel left the global oil demand growth forecast for 2023 unchanged at 2.32 million barrels per day, as reported by Reuters.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices would impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3342
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0100
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|1.3442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3582
|Daily SMA50
|1.3563
|Daily SMA100
|1.3531
|Daily SMA200
|1.3397
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3489
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3428
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3537
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3406
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3514
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3539
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
