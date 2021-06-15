USD/CAD holds steady near one-month tops, around 1.2200 mark post-US data

- Resurgent USD demand assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
- Mixed US economic data did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.
- Bullish crude oil prices failed to benefit the loonie or hinder the intraday move up.
The USD/CAD pair shot to fresh one-month tops heading into the North American session, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.2200 mark post-US macro data.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2130 region on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from the vicinity of the key 1.2000 psychological mark, or multi-year lows touched earlier this month. The intraday positive move exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand and seemed unaffected by the ongoing bullish run in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.
The greenback remained supported by expectations of a slightly less dovish Fed. Investors now seem worried about rising inflationary pressures and might have already started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal. The speculations were further fueled by the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index, which rose 0.8% MoM in May and 6.6% on a yearly basis. This, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.
Separately, the US monthly Retail Sales fell short of market expectations and dropped 1.3% MoM in May. This, however, was largely offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to show a solid growth of 0.9% as compared to the previous estimate of a flat reading. Meanwhile, excluding autos, core retail sales and the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group fell 0.7% as against market expectations for +0.2% and -0.6%, respectively.
Tuesday's US economic docket also features the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production data, though is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines for a fresh catalyst from the FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2192
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2089
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2172
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, choppy after US retail sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.3% but on top of upward revisions. Increases in producer prices accelerated last month.
GBP/USD plunges to fresh 2-month lows
GBP/USD retreated sharply from a daily high at 1.4128 to the current 1.4040 region, as the greenback continues to strengthen ahead of the Fed’s decision. UK’s delayed reopening and Brexit uncertainty weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.