USD/CAD holds steady near mid-1.3200s post-Canadian CPI, focus remains on FOMC

- A follow-through pullback in Oil prices continued to undermine Loonie.
- Softer Canadian inflation figures for August extended additional support.
- The key focus remains firmly on the highly anticipated FOMC policy decision.
The USD/CAD pair surrendered early modest gains to an intraday high level of 1.3272 and refreshed session lows in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips post-Canadian CPI.
The pair continued with its struggle to build on the intraday attempted bullish moves and once again met with some fresh supply at higher levels, despite a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. Even a weaker tone surrounding Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, also did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Softer Canadian CPI extended some support
The pair touched daily lows during the early Nort-American session but managed to find some support following the release of softer Canadian consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI and the BoC's core CPI fell by 0.1% during the reported month and unexpectedly eased to 1.9%, which eventually exerted some pressure on the Canadian Dollar and helped limit the intraday downtick.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to regain some positive traction or continues with its intraday pullback as investors start repositioning for Wednesday's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision - scheduled to be announced later during the US trading session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3256
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3256
|Daily SMA50
|1.321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3274
|Daily SMA200
|1.3312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3234
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, confined to a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates by 25bps but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, awaits FOMC policy update
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Wednesday and was seen pivoting around the key $1500 psychological mark, awaiting FOMC policy decision.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.