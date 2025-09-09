- USD/CAD edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, though the upside seems limited.
- BoC rate cut bets continue to undermine the CAD and offer some support to the currency pair.
- More dovish Fed expectations weigh on the USD and cap spot prices amid an uptick in Oil prices.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through amid mixed fundamental cues. Spot prices, however, manage to hold comfortably above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stick to modest gains above the 1.3800 round figure.
The weak Canadian employment data released on Friday lifted market bets in favor of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on September 17th. This, in turn, is seen weighing on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and turning out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, a modest recovery in Crude Oil prices limits the downside for the commodity-linked Loonie.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, has declined to a fresh low since July 28 amid expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, traders started pricing in he possibility of a jumbo rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting next week following the disappointing release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. This continues to undermine the USD and caps the USD/CAD pair.
Apart from this, the upbeat market mood is seen as another factor denting the Greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair. Traders also seem reluctant and might opt to wait for the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
US Dollar Price Last 7 Days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.54%
|-0.21%
|-0.04%
|0.39%
|-0.82%
|-0.81%
|-1.02%
|EUR
|0.54%
|0.32%
|0.50%
|0.93%
|-0.25%
|-0.27%
|-0.49%
|GBP
|0.21%
|-0.32%
|0.18%
|0.61%
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|-0.81%
|JPY
|0.04%
|-0.50%
|-0.18%
|0.42%
|-0.80%
|-0.76%
|-0.95%
|CAD
|-0.39%
|-0.93%
|-0.61%
|-0.42%
|-1.23%
|-1.16%
|-1.41%
|AUD
|0.82%
|0.25%
|0.59%
|0.80%
|1.23%
|-0.01%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|0.81%
|0.27%
|0.59%
|0.76%
|1.16%
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|CHF
|1.02%
|0.49%
|0.81%
|0.95%
|1.41%
|0.23%
|0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
