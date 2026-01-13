USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3900 as higher Oil lifts Canadian Dollar

USD/CAD remains subdued for the second successive session, trading around 1.3870 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives support from higher Oil prices, given Canada’s status as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price gains ground for the fourth successive session, trading around $59.40 at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices gain traction amid supply concerns, which could be attributed to rising tensions in Iran. Traders brace for the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil stockpiles report later in the day.

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, warned countries trading with Iran would face a 25% tariff on business with the United States, following threats of repercussions over civilian targeting, as Tehran cautioned the US and Israel against intervention, per Reuters.

The downside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds after registering modest losses in the previous session. Traders await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December due on Tuesday, which could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

Markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June, though an upside inflation surprise could curb easing prospects. December’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) missed expectations, reinforcing a more dovish Fed outlook. The CME Group's FedWatch tool shows that Fed funds futures price in about 95% probability that the US central bank will keep rates unchanged at its January 27–28 meeting.

The US Dollar weakened after federal prosecutors threatened to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his congressional testimony on a building renovation, raising concerns over the Fed’s independence. Investors are also awaiting a US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, expected on Wednesday.