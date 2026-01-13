Australian Dollar declines as US Dollar advances ahead of CPI data

The Australian Dollar declines against the US Dollar on Tuesday following the release of Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence, which fell 1.7% month-over-month (MoM) in January to a three-month low of 92.9, extending December’s sharp 9.0% drop amid shifting rate expectations.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is expected to comment on concerns over the Fed’s independence after federal prosecutors threatened to indict Chair Jerome Powell over his congressional testimony on a building renovation, a move Powell has described as an attempt to undermine the central bank’s independence.

ANZ Job Advertisements declined 0.5% in December, following an upwardly revised 1.5% drop in the prior month. Meanwhile, household spending increased 1.0% month-on-month in November 2025, easing from a revised 1.4% rise in October, as consumers remained cautious amid elevated interest rates and persistent inflation.

Australia’s mixed November Consumer Price Index (CPI) left the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy outlook uncertain. However, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said that the November inflation data was largely as expected. Hauser added that interest rate cuts are unlikely anytime soon. Focus now shifts to the quarterly CPI report due later this month for clearer guidance on the RBA’s next policy move.

US Dollar gains ahead of inflation data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding ground and trading around 98.90 at the time of writing. Traders await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December due on Tuesday, which could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

The Greenback faced challenges amid expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed). December’s slower-than-expected US jobs growth suggests the US central bank could hold interest rates steady later this month.

Markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June, though an upside inflation surprise could curb easing prospects. The CME Group's FedWatch tool indicates that the Fed funds futures price indicates a 95% probability that the US central bank will keep rates unchanged at its January 27–28 meeting.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 50,000 in December, falling short of November's 56,000 (revised from 64,000) and came in weaker than the market expectations of 60,000. However, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.4% in December from 4.6% in November, while the Average Hourly Earnings climbed to 3.8% YoY in December from 3.6% in the previous reading.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said late Monday that US monetary policy is “well positioned” to steer inflation back to its target without damaging employment. He indicated there is no immediate need to resume interest-rate cuts as the central bank edges closer to a neutral policy stance.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the decline in the unemployment rate was welcome and described job growth as modest but stable. Barkin added that it is difficult to find firms outside healthcare or AI that are hiring and said it remains unclear whether the labor market will tilt toward more hiring or more firing.

Australian Dollar remains above 0.6700, nine-day EMA

AUD/USD is trading around 0.6710 on Tuesday. Daily chart analysis shows the pair rebounded toward an ascending channel, signaling a renewed bullish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60.55 remains above the midpoint, supporting upside momentum.

The AUD/USD pair could target 0.6766, its highest level since October 2024. Further gains could see the pair test the upper boundary of the ascending channel near 0.6860.

The immediate support lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6705, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6634. Further losses would open the downside toward 0.6414, the lowest since June 2025.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% -0.03% 0.49% -0.02% 0.11% -0.12% 0.02% EUR -0.08% -0.11% 0.41% -0.10% 0.03% -0.20% -0.06% GBP 0.03% 0.11% 0.51% 0.01% 0.14% -0.08% 0.05% JPY -0.49% -0.41% -0.51% -0.49% -0.37% -0.60% -0.45% CAD 0.02% 0.10% -0.01% 0.49% 0.13% -0.10% 0.04% AUD -0.11% -0.03% -0.14% 0.37% -0.13% -0.22% -0.08% NZD 0.12% 0.20% 0.08% 0.60% 0.10% 0.22% 0.14% CHF -0.02% 0.06% -0.05% 0.45% -0.04% 0.08% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).