TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top Crypto Gainers: Story, MYX Finance, and Dash rebound near key resistance

  • Story extends the recovery run toward $3 following a 27% rise on Monday.
  • MYX Finance nears $6 with the third consecutive day of recovery in a short-term range.
  • Dash is up 3% on Tuesday, adding to Monday’s almost 6% rise and testing the 200-day EMA.
Top Crypto Gainers: Story, MYX Finance, and Dash rebound near key resistance
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Story (IP) is leading the market with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours, while MYX Finance (MYX) and Dash (DASH) rise roughly 6%. The rebound in top performers, IP, MYX, and DASH, approaches key resistance levels, aiming to extend gains.

Story extends its high-speed recovery run

Story edges higher by over 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 27% gains from Monday. The meme coin’s third day of recovery approaches the $3.00 round figure, close to the November 6 low at $3.26, which previously capped gains on November 26.

If IP exceeds $3.26, it could target the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.101.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart point to heightened bullish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79 signals an overbought condition, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises with green histogram bars.

IP/USDT daily price chart.

If Story fails to cross $3.00, a potential reversal could test the 50-day EMA at $2.356.

MYX Finance could struggle to surpass $6

MYX Finance approaches the resistance of a short-term range-bound movement near $6.07, aligning with the January 3 close. At the time of writing, MYX is up almost 1%, building on the 4% rise from the previous day. 

A decisive close above $6.07 could extend the MYX rally to the January 3 high at $7.29, capped by a resistance trendline connecting the October 29 and November 15 highs.

Technically, MYX Finance is regaining bullish momentum as the RSI is at 71 on the daily chart, creeping into the overbought zone while the MACD and signal line extend an upward trend. However, the lack of a convincing trend in both suggests a potential reversal risk. 

MYX/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the flip side, a reversal from $6.07 could push MYX toward the January 6 low at $4.58.

Dash recovery run hits the 200-day EMA

Dash is up 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 6% gains from the previous day. The privacy coin's rebound from near the December 23 low at $36.68 is approaching the 200-day EMA at $41.30. 

If DASH clears this moving average, it could target the 50-day EMA at $45.04.

The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a resurgence in buying pressure. The RSI at 46 approaches the halfway line, signaling a reversal of last week's decline, and the MACD crosses above its signal line, indicating renewed bullish momentum.

DASH/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, if DASH reverses from $41.30, it could revisit $36.68.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.