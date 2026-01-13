Top Crypto Gainers: Story, MYX Finance, and Dash rebound near key resistance

Story (IP) is leading the market with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours, while MYX Finance (MYX) and Dash (DASH) rise roughly 6%. The rebound in top performers, IP, MYX, and DASH, approaches key resistance levels, aiming to extend gains.

Story extends its high-speed recovery run

Story edges higher by over 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 27% gains from Monday. The meme coin’s third day of recovery approaches the $3.00 round figure, close to the November 6 low at $3.26, which previously capped gains on November 26.

If IP exceeds $3.26, it could target the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.101.

The momentum indicators on the daily chart point to heightened bullish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79 signals an overbought condition, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises with green histogram bars.

IP/USDT daily price chart.

If Story fails to cross $3.00, a potential reversal could test the 50-day EMA at $2.356.

MYX Finance could struggle to surpass $6

MYX Finance approaches the resistance of a short-term range-bound movement near $6.07, aligning with the January 3 close. At the time of writing, MYX is up almost 1%, building on the 4% rise from the previous day.

A decisive close above $6.07 could extend the MYX rally to the January 3 high at $7.29, capped by a resistance trendline connecting the October 29 and November 15 highs.

Technically, MYX Finance is regaining bullish momentum as the RSI is at 71 on the daily chart, creeping into the overbought zone while the MACD and signal line extend an upward trend. However, the lack of a convincing trend in both suggests a potential reversal risk.

MYX/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

On the flip side, a reversal from $6.07 could push MYX toward the January 6 low at $4.58.

Dash recovery run hits the 200-day EMA

Dash is up 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 6% gains from the previous day. The privacy coin's rebound from near the December 23 low at $36.68 is approaching the 200-day EMA at $41.30.

If DASH clears this moving average, it could target the 50-day EMA at $45.04.

The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest a resurgence in buying pressure. The RSI at 46 approaches the halfway line, signaling a reversal of last week's decline, and the MACD crosses above its signal line, indicating renewed bullish momentum.

DASH/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, if DASH reverses from $41.30, it could revisit $36.68.