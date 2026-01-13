TRENDING:
AUD/JPY extends rally to mid-106.00s, highest since July 2024 amid notable JPY weakness

  • AUD/JPY continues scaling higher for the third consecutive day amid a broadly weaker JPY.
  • BoJ uncertainty, Japan-China rift, and talks of a snap election in Japan undermine the JPY.
  • The RBA’s hawkish tilt contributes to the AUD’s outperformance and lends additional support.
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/JPY cross attracts some follow-through buying for the third consecutive day and climbs to a fresh high since July 2024, around the 106.50-106.55 region, during the Asian session on Tuesday. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop favors bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

Against the backdrop of the uncertainty over the timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call a snap election, undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY). With Takaichi's popularity running high, a win would likely cement her authority to boost the expansionary fiscal policy. The expectations lift Japan’s Nikkei 225 to a record high, which further dents the JPY's safe-haven status and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.

Apart from this, a deepening Japan-China rift contributes to the JPY's relative underperformance. In fact, China last week began prohibiting some rare earth elements from being exported to Japan with immediate effect. The ban follows a diplomatic row over Taiwan and heightens supply-chain risk for Japanese manufacturers. The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, draws support from prospects of a near-term policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop validates the near-term positive outlook for the AUD/JPY cross, though intervention fears warrant some caution for bullish traders. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said this Tuesday that she shared concerns over the JPY's recent one-sided slide with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and added that the tolerance for weakness was limited. This fuels speculations that authorities will step in to stem further JPY downfall.

Apart from this, firming expectations that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path might hold back the JPY bears from placing fresh bets. Adding to this, slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart could cap any further upside for the AUD/JPY cross. That said, the overnight breakout through the 105.50 intermediate hurdle and a subsequent strength beyond the 106.00 mark suggest that any corrective pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%-0.08%0.32%-0.05%0.02%-0.19%-0.02%
EUR-0.04%-0.12%0.30%-0.07%-0.01%-0.26%-0.06%
GBP0.08%0.12%0.38%0.04%0.11%-0.10%0.06%
JPY-0.32%-0.30%-0.38%-0.35%-0.28%-0.50%-0.33%
CAD0.05%0.07%-0.04%0.35%0.07%-0.15%0.02%
AUD-0.02%0.01%-0.11%0.28%-0.07%-0.21%-0.04%
NZD0.19%0.26%0.10%0.50%0.15%0.21%0.17%
CHF0.02%0.06%-0.06%0.33%-0.02%0.04%-0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

