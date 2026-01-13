NZD/USD rises to near 0.5800 following NZIER Q4 Business Confidence

NZD/USD gains ground for the second successive session, trading around 0.5780 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair rises as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains support after domestic Business Confidence climbed to 48% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, its highest level since March 2014, up from 18% in the third quarter, according to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion.

Christina Leung, principal economist at NZIER, said the survey shows lower interest rates are finally feeding through to the economy and the recovery is gaining traction. Leung added that the improvement in sentiment was broad-based across sectors and regions, Reuters reported.

The upside of the NZD/USD pair could be restrained as the US Dollar (USD) edges higher ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December due later in the day. Traders could gain fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

Markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June, though an upside inflation surprise could curb easing prospects. December’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) missed expectations, reinforcing a more dovish Fed outlook. The CME Group's FedWatch tool shows that Fed funds futures price in about 95% probability that the US central bank will keep rates unchanged at its January 27–28 meeting.

Traders remain cautious amid growing worries about the Fed's independence. Federal prosecutors threatened to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his congressional testimony on a building renovation, raising concerns over the Fed’s independence. Investors are also awaiting a US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, expected on Wednesday.