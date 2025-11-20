USD/CAD holds above 1.4050 as Fed rate cut bets fade, Oil weakens

USD/CAD remains stable after registering more than 0.5% gains in the previous session, hovering around 1.4060 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground amid diminishing expectations for another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. Traders await the release of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) later on Thursday to gain fresh impetus on Fed policy outlook.

FOMC Minutes for the October 28-29 meeting indicated that Fed officials are divided and cautious about the path forward for interest rates. Most participants indicated further rate cuts would likely be appropriate over time, but several indicated they did not necessarily view a reduction in December as appropriate.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in a 33% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 63% probability that markets priced a week ago.

The USD/CAD pair could gain ground as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) may struggle on subdued Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) holds ground near $59.40 per barrel at the time of writing, following a 2.31% loss in the previous session. It is worth noting that Canada is the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

Oil prices could further fall as easing geopolitical risks reduce expectations of supply disruptions from Russia-related sanctions. Reports that Washington is urging Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to consider a US-crafted peace plan have raised hopes for renewed diplomacy, which could lead to increased Russian Oil shipments and add to oversupply concerns.