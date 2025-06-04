USD/CAD hangs near YTD low; flat lines above 1.3700 ahead of BoC, US macro data

- USD/CAD lacks any firm intraday direction as traders keenly await the BoC policy update.
- Fed rate cut bets and US fiscal concerns cap the overnight USD recovery and spot prices.
- A downtick in Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Wednesday and remains close to its lowest level since October 2024 touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3715-1.3720 area, nearly unchanged for the day, as market participants await the Bank of Canada (BoC) policy update.
The BoC is scheduled to announce its decision later during the North American session and is widely expected to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 2.75%. Hence, investors will closely scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and the post-meeting press conference for cues about the future policy outlook. This will play a key role in influencing the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, the ADP report on US private-sector employment and the US ISM Services PMI will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand, which, in turn, should assist traders to grab short-term opportunities. Any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, however, seems elusive in the wake of a bearish sentiment surrounding the buck amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further in 2025.
Apart from this, concerns about the worsening US fiscal condition might keep a lid on the attempted USD recovery from a six-week low touched on Tuesday. However, a modest downtick in Crude Oil prices seems to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned bearish fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Economic Indicator
BoC Monetary Policy Statement
At each of the Bank of Canada (BoC) eight meetings, the Governing Council releases a post-meeting statement explaining its policy decision. The statement may influence the volatility of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered bullish for CAD, whereas a dovish view is considered bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jun 04, 2025 13:45
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Bank of Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.