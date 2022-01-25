USD/CAD grinds higher around 1.2650 amid steady oil, sour sentiment

- USD/CAD prints four-day uptrend around three-week top, sidelined of late.
- Risk appetite weakens as markets await FOMC, oil struggles to cheer Russia headlines.
- US CB Consumer Confidence, API Weekly Crude Oil Stock may direct intraday moves, Fed in focus.
USD/CAD remains indecisive after refreshing a fortnight top the previous day, retreating from intraday high to 1.2645 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair struggles to find a balance between the risk-off mood and hawkish headlines for Canada’s key export item, WTI crude oil, amid sluggish trading hours.
That said, market sentiment sours as traders await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting with mixed clues over the Fed’s next moves. Among them were the recently downbeat US Markit PMIs and the US inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.
On other hand, geopolitical fears surrounding Russia and Ukraine escalate as Moscow refrains from accepting the global pressure towards a ceasefire even as political leaders warn of economic sanctions.
As the risk-off mood underpin US Treasury yields and the US dollar demand, WTI crude oil prices remain pressured, down 0.16% intraday around $83.45 by the press time. It’s worth observing that the easing fears of Omicron and China’s readiness to defend investors amid financial and covid risks keep oil buyers hopeful.
Moving on, the US CB Consumer Confidence for January, prior 115.8, will precede the weekly private oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) to direct short-term USD/CAD moves. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s Fed meeting as markets expect Chairman Jerome Powell to signal a March rate hike.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a five-week-old descending resistance line, around 1.2660 by the press time, odds of the USD/CAD pullback towards the 200-DMA retest, near 1.2500 at the latest, can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2644
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2635
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2702
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2554
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2858
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of Fed.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold approaches $1,848 yearly hurdle as risk sentiment dwindles
Gold holds on to the week-start rebound towards the yearly resistance line, dribbles around $1,842 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. Risk assets remain on the back foot as pre-Fed anxiety joins Russia-led geopolitical risks.
Decentraland price not out of the woods yet, MANA bears prepare for 28% decline
Decentraland price could be headed for a further decline as MANA continues to drop toward the bearish target projected by a pessimistic chart pattern. The token is at risk of a 28% plunge toward $1.46 if the 200D SMA fails to act as a reliable foothold.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting on Wednesday, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border. That may sound a bit over the top given how deep a correction we've already seen.