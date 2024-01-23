USD/CAD grapples to retrace its gains on upbeat Crude prices, inches lower to near 1.3480

- USD/CAD faces a challenge due to the improved Crude oil prices.
- WTI price gains ground on concerns over global supply disruptions.
- BoC is expected to maintain its current policy rate of 5.0% in Wednesday's meeting.
- The escalated geopolitical situation has prompted investors to move towards the safe-haven US Dollar.
USD/CAD attempts to retrace its recent gains on the back of the improved Crude oil prices. The USD/CAD pair trades near 1.3480 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) experienced losses against the US Dollar (USD) in the previous session, which could be attributed to the risk aversion sentiment over the escalated geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has continued its upward momentum for the second consecutive session, reaching around $74.70 per barrel, by the press time. The surge in Crude oil prices is primarily attributed to concerns over global energy supplies. These concerns have been heightened by a drone strike on Russia's Novatek by Ukraine, contributing to geopolitical tensions. Furthermore, disruptions in Crude oil production from the United States (US) due to extreme cold weather have added to the upward pressure on oil prices.
Traders will likely observe the December’s New Housing Price Index from Canada on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to release its Interest Rate Decision. Markets expect that the BoC will not adjust its current 5.0% policy rate.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains stability following recent gains. The demand for the US Dollar is being driven by risk aversion sentiment, which is likely associated with the heightened geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Military actions, including new air strikes in Yemen by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) targeting Iran-led Houthi terrorists, have prompted investors to seek safety in the safe-haven US Dollar, which in turn, providing support to underpinning the USD/CAD pair.
The US Conference Board has reported a modest improvement in the Leading Economic Index for December. The index moved from -0.5% in November to -0.1% in December, surpassing expectations for an improvement to -0.3%. Looking ahead, Tuesday is anticipated to bring the release of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January, providing further insights into the state of the US economy.
USD/CAD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3478
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3366
|Daily SMA50
|1.3475
|Daily SMA100
|1.3565
|Daily SMA200
|1.3482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3483
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3415
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3457
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3527
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3572
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
