USD/CAD gains momentum above 1.3570, eyes on Fed rate decision

The USD/CAD pair gains momentum above the mid-1.3500s during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the firmer US Dollar (USD) and cooler-than-expected Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data. Investors will closely monitor the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday, with no change in rate expected. At the press time, the pair is trading at 1.3578, up 0.09% on the day. The Fed is likely to keep rates at a two-decade high in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% at its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and stay focused on sticky inflation. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets have priced in three quarter-point rate cuts this year, with 63% odds that they will begin in June About the data, the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday that New Home Sales improved to 10.7% MoM in February from a 12.3% fall in January. Meanwhile, Building Permits rose to 1.9% from the previous reading of a 0.3% decline. On the other hand, weaker-than-expected Canada’s CPI inflation data boosted expectations for a June rate cut from the Bank of Canada (BoC), which exerts some selling pressure on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Following the data, money markets have priced in a 75% chance that the BoC will start cutting rates in June, up from 50% before the release. On Tuesday, the headline Canadian CPI figure rose 2.8% YoY in February, while the Core CPI figure eased to 2.1% in February from 2.4% in January. On a monthly basis, the CPI figure climbed 0.3% MoM compared to expectations for a 0.6% increase. Looking ahead, the Fed's monetary policy on Wednesday will take center stage. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later, which might provide information on the central bank's outlook. On Thursday, the BoC Summary of Deliberations and Canada’s housing data will be released.

