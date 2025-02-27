USD/CAD flattens while Trump postpones tariff plans for Canada and Mexico again

USD/CAD trades sideways around 1.4335 while the Canadian Dollar strengthens as Trump provides another month-long extension for tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The US Dollar steadies as Trump reiterates tariff threats on the Eurozone.

Investors await the US PCE inflation and the Canadian GDP data, scheduled for Friday.

The USD/CAD pair trades flat around 1.4335 in European trading hours on Thursday. The Loonie pair consolidates as the impact of steadiness in the US Dollar (USD) has been offset by the upbeat Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% -0.04% 0.54% -0.08% -0.01% 0.18% 0.43% EUR -0.05% -0.09% 0.50% -0.12% -0.05% 0.13% 0.38% GBP 0.04% 0.09% 0.61% -0.03% 0.04% 0.22% 0.48% JPY -0.54% -0.50% -0.61% -0.62% -0.56% -0.40% -0.12% CAD 0.08% 0.12% 0.03% 0.62% 0.08% 0.26% 0.51% AUD 0.01% 0.05% -0.04% 0.56% -0.08% 0.18% 0.45% NZD -0.18% -0.13% -0.22% 0.40% -0.26% -0.18% 0.26% CHF -0.43% -0.38% -0.48% 0.12% -0.51% -0.45% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 106.70 as United States (US) President Donald Trump has reiterated fears of tariffs on the Eurozone. On Wednesday, Trump said that he will be announcing 25% tariffs on “cars and other things” from Eurozone “very soon”. Such a scenario would escalate global trade war tensions and will weigh on economic growth across the globe. President Trump’s tariff threats have improved the safe-haven demand of the US Dollar.

Market participants are also cautious ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for January, which will be released on Friday. The US PCE inflation data is expected to influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are confident that the Fed will keep interest rates in their current range of 4.25%-4.50% in the March and May policy meetings.

Meanwhile, the CAD outperforms its peers as Donald Trump kept tariff plans for Canada and Mexico on hold for another month and provided a new deadline of April 2. Earlier, the deadline for slapping levies by the US on its North American allies was March 4, which was postponed after they agreed to tighten border securities to restrict flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants into the economy.

On the economic front, investors await the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the December month and the last quarter of the previous data, which will be released on Friday. The Canadian economy is expected to have grown by 0.3% and 1.9% in December and in the October-December period of 2024 on an annualized basis, respectively.