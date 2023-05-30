USD/CAD flat-lines below 1.3600 mark as sliding Oil prices offset modest USD weakness

- USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick amid a slight USD pullback.
- Rising bets for more rate hikes by the Fed act as a tailwind for the buck and the major.
- A fresh leg down in Oil prices further undermines the Loonie and lends support to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some intraday selling on Tuesday and drops to a four-day low during the early North American session. Spot prices, however, manage to rebound a few pips in the last hour and currently trade just below the 1.3600 mark, nearing unchanged for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) pulls back from its highest level since mid-March touched earlier this Tuesday amid a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer might continue to lend support to the US bond yields and favours the USD bulls.
In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the June FOMC policy meeting and the bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish remarks by a slew of influential Fed officials. Adding to this, the stronger US Core PCE Price Index released on Friday pointed to sticky inflation, which should allow the US central bank to maintain its hawkish stance and continue raising interest rates.
Apart from this, the prevalent cautious market mood supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD. Investors remain concerned about slowing global economic growth, which, along with fresh US-China tensions, overshadows the latest optimism over a tentative deal to suspend the US government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 2025 and avert an unprecedented American default.
Furthermore, a fresh leg down in Crude Oil prices seems to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and further contributes to limiting the downside for the USD/CAD pair. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent slide is more likely to remain limited as traders now look to the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3583
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3591
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.3496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3623
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3485
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3655
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
