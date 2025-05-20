USD/CAD flat lines around mid-1.3900s; looks to Canadian inflation data for fresh impetus

- USD/CAD continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction amid mixed cues.
- Softer Crude Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the currency pair.
- A subdued USD price action caps the pair ahead of Canadian consumer inflation figures.
The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move heading into the European session on Tuesday and currently trades around mid-1.3900s, nearly unchanged for the day. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Crude Oil prices struggle to attract any meaningful buyers as a US sovereign downgrade by Moody’s seems to have dampened the economic outlook for the world’s biggest energy consumer. Adding to this, mixed Chinese macro data released on Monday weighs on the black liquid, which is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, a potential breakdown in the US-Iran nuclear talks has weakened prospects of more Iranian oil supplies and acts as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices. This, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) demand amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates further in 2025, contributes to capping the USD/CAD pair as traders keenly await Canadian consumer inflation figures.
Last week's softer-than-expected release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) pointed to signs of easing inflation in the US. Adding to this, the disappointing US monthly Retail Sales data increased the likelihood of several quarters of sluggish growth. This might force the Fed to stick to its policy easing bias and fail to assist the USD to gain any positive traction.
Meanwhile, Canada's headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is seen decelerating sharply to the 1.6% YoY rate from 2.3% in the previous month, which, in turn, will back the case for further rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC). The market reaction to a stronger print, however, is likely to be limited amid persistent uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue May 20, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 1.6%
Previous: 2.3%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD rose to record highs near $109,500
Bitcoin added to Tuesday’s uptick, gathering extra pace and hitting an all-time top near $109,500 on Wednesday. The move comes on the back of the weaker US Dollar, while futures markets saw a record spike in open interest on May 20, fuelling fresh speculation about an impending price breakout.
AUD/USD: Minor support comes near 0.6350
AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s pullback and clinched decent gains on Wednesday, flirting with its key 200-day SMA near 0.6460 on the back of the continued selling pressure in the US Dollar. A break above this region should open the door to further gains in the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD: The 1.1400 region emerges as the next hurdle
EUR/USD extended its weekly bull run well north of 1.1300 the figure on Wednesday, all in response to the persistent weakness hurting the Greenback. The extra pullback in the US Dollar came on the back of fresh political concerns surrounding President Trump’s tax bill. (editado)
Gold consolidates gains, higher weekly highs still likely
Gold regains the area above the $3,300 mark per troy ounce midweek, supported by growing fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Adding to the upward pressure, the US Dollar remains under strain amid ongoing concerns over US debt sustainability.
FOMO vs fundamentals: Retail buys the dip, institutional investors stay cautious
Retail optimism is rising, but institutions are still treading carefully amid lingering macro and earnings risks. Policy and fiscal uncertainty remain elevated, with trade tensions, U.S. debt concerns, and a cautious Fed dominating the backdrop.