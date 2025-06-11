USD/CAD flat lines above 1.3650 as investors track US-China trade talk progress, US CPI data

- USD/CAD trades flat around 1.3670 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- A potential US-China trade deal could provide some support to the US Dollar.
- The BoC held the key rate steady but says a future cut is possible.
The USD/CAD pair holds steady near 1.3670 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Easing trade tension between the United States (US) and China could underpin the US Dollar (USD). Investors will closely monitor the result of the US-China trade talks. Also, the US May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will take center stage later on Wednesday.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at potential resolutions with China. Lutnick said late Tuesday that the US and China have reached a framework to implement the Geneva Consensus, but they will go back and see if US President Donald Trump approves it. Positive developments surrounding US-China negotiations could stabilize global markets and lift the Greenback.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its key benchmark rate at 2.75% last week, citing US trade policy uncertainty. However, BoC policymakers noted that another rate cut might be necessary if the economy weakened in the face of tariffs. Economists expect two or three additional reductions from the BoC this year, and the final rate by the end of the year would likely end at around 2%. This, in turn, could weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and act as a tailwind for the pair.
Meanwhile, a rise in Crude Oil prices might boost the commodity-linked Loonie. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and higher crude oil prices tend to have a positive impact on the CAD value.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits near YTD peak amid trade optimism; US CPI in focus
AUD/USD trades near the YTD peak amid positive results from US-China trade talks, which remain supportive of a positive risk tone and underpin the China-proxy Aussie. Moreover, the recent USD range-bound price action, near its lowest level since April 22, acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
USD/JPY consolidates below 145.00; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus
USD/JPY ticks higher during the Asian session as a positive outcome from China trade talks underpins the safe-haven JPY. However, the lack of USD buying interest keeps the pair below the 145.00 mark, and a two-week high touched on Tuesday.
Gold price extends the range play amid mixed cues, ahead of US CPI
Gold price attracted some buyers on Wednesday, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction. The optimism led by US-China trade talks boosts investors' confidence and acts as a headwind for the XAU/USD. Geopolitical risk, Fed rate cut bets, and subdued USD demand lend support to the yellow metal.
SOL jumps as SEC asks issuers to resubmit Solana ETF S-1 filings: Blockworks
Solana rose 3% on Tuesday following reports that the Securities & Exchange Commission asked firms to resubmit their Solana exchange-traded funds S-1 filings within the upcoming week, according to Blockworks.
US-China trade talks plus economic resilience: A market that looks through the chaos
As US-China trade talks in London extend into a second day, investors are looking for direction amid a swirl of competing headlines—continued tariff threats, the Trump-Musk breakup, and civil unrest in LA. Risks are broadening across multiple fronts, but markets are holding firm.