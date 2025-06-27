USD/CAD finds support right above 1.3600 ahead of US inflation, Canadian GDP data

- The US Dollar is trimming some losses on Friday after a nearly 1% depreciation earlier this week.
- Weak US data has boosted hopes of Fed rate cuts ahead of the US PCE inflation release.
- In Canada, the GDP is expected to show that the economy stagnated in April.
The US Dollar has found some buyers at the 1.3610 area and is trading with marginal gains on Thursday, with investors awaiting key data releases from the US and Canada, due later today.
The pair, however, remains on its back foot, trading 0.9% lower so far this week, as the easing geopolitical concerns, coupled with weak US data and higher hopes of Fed interest rate cuts over the next months, have crushed the USD across the board.
Investors awaiting US PCE Prices Index figures
In the US, Thursday’s GDP and Jobless Claims figures confirmed the soft economic prospects anticipated by previous releases and increased pressure on the Federal Reserve to adopt a less restrictive policy to support growth.
previous
In this context, May’s PCE Prices Index data, the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge, will provide further insight into the impact of Trump’s tariffs on consumer prices. The market consensus anticipates a moderate increase in price pressure, which might boost hopes of further Fed cuts and send the US Dollar to fresh lows.
The Canadian Dollar, on the other hand, has appreciated less than other major currencies, weighed by the sharp decline on Oil prices following the Middle East ceasefire.
Later today, Canadian monthly GDP is expected to show that the economy stalled in April, following a 0.1% growth in March. The Canadian Dollar would be vulnerable to a negative surprise that might increase fears of an economic recession.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Canada during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Canadian economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Economic Indicator
Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (MoM)
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US).. The MoM figure compares prices in the reference month to the previous month. Price changes may cause consumers to switch from buying one good to another and the PCE Deflator can account for such substitutions. This makes it the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 27, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.1%
Previous: 0.1%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.