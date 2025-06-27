- The core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is forecast to rise 0.1% MoM and 2.6% YoY in May.
- Headline annual PCE inflation is set to increase to 2.3% in the reported month.
- Markets broadly expect the Federal Reserve to stand pat on interest rates in July.
The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for May on Friday at 12:30 GMT.
This index is closely scrutinized as it is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred measure of inflation at a moment when traders are looking for hints about when the US central bank will resume interest-rate cuts.
Anticipating the PCE: Insights into the Fed's key inflation metric
The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to advance 0.1% month-over-month (MoM) in May, at the same pace as seen in April.
Over the last twelve months, the core PCE inflation is set to tick a tad higher to 2.6% in May from 2.5% in April.
Meanwhile, the headline annual PCE inflation is seen rising to 2.3% from 2.1% in the same period.
Markets usually brace for a big reaction to the PCE inflation data as Fed officials consider this inflation gauge when deciding on the next policy move.
During the two-day semiannual congressional testimony earlier in the week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that he expects policymakers to stay on hold until they have a better handle on the impact tariffs will have on prices.
“We’re just trying to be careful and cautious,” he said.
Powell’s comments dismissed reviving expectations of the Fed lowering interest rates as early as July. These expectations had been prompted by comments from Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, who advocated for a July rate reduction a week ago.
Markets currently expect an 18% chance of a July Fed rate cut, while pricing in a 70% probability of a cut in September, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Previewing the PCE inflation report, TD Securities said:
“We look for core PCE prices to stay subdued in May, rising 0.14% MoM after a similar increase in April. Headline PCE inflation should also come in soft at 0.10%. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, we look for core PCE inflation to rise by one-tenth to 2.6% (headline: 2.3%). Separately, we forecast personal spending to decline 0.2% MoM as normalization after front-loading outlays in Q1 continues.”
How will the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index affect EUR/USD?
The US Dollar (USD) hangs close to weekly lows against its major currency rivals amid reduced safe-haven demand, following the Iran-Israel ceasefire announced on Tuesday. Hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell failed to lift the USD, helping EUR/USD stay close to the highest level so far this year at 1.1718.
The monthly core PCE figure will hold utmost relevance as it is not distorted by base effects. However, Fed Chair Powell already spilled the beans in the June post-policy meeting press conference, stating he expects the annual headline PCE price index at 2.3% and core PCE at 2.6% for the 12 months ending May.
Therefore, an upside surprise in the monthly core print is needed to affirm the hawkish Fed expectations, supporting the USD in an immediate reaction.
Conversely, the Greenback could come under a fresh selling wave if the reading shows 0% or a negative number. In such a case, markets would reassess the probability of a rate reduction in July amid easing worries over sticky inflation.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, shares a brief technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is prodding the overbought territory in the lead-up to the PCE inflation release as EUR/USD sits at its highest since September 2021. The leading indicator suggests that there is more room for upside before a pullback could seep in.”
“The immediate resistance is spotted at the 1.1800 round number, above which the mid-September 2021 highs around 1.1850 will be tested. The next hurdle will be at the 1.1900 threshold. Looking south, the first line of defense is located at the June 16 high of 1.1616. If that support caves in, sellers will then target the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1493. Deeper declines could challenge the 50-day SMA at 1.1385.”
Economic Indicator
Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures." Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 27, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.6%
Previous: 2.5%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.