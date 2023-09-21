USD/CAD facing further downside after rejecting 1.3520

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • USD/CAD seeing mid-Thursday rejection from the topside as Greenback pauses.
  • Oil-based CAD getting bolstered by rebounding oil prices.
  • US PMIs, CAD Retail Sales still in the pipe for Friday.

The USD/CAD lifted in early Thursday trading, clipping into 1.3520 before seeing a clean rejection, and is now trading down into 1.3475 as the Greenback (USD) takes a breather and the Loonie (CAD) finds support from bouncing crude oil prices.

The oil-based Loonie is finding some minor support from crude prices heading into the end of the week, rebounding after the USD caught a firm bid across the board after Thursday's Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call. The Fed stood still on interest rates, but a rising rate outlook firmed up the chances of another rate hike before the end of the year.

On the economic calendar, Friday comes in with CAD Retail Sales and US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures.

CAD retail sales, US PMIs both seen improving

Canadian retail sales from July are forecast to see confirmed month-over-month growth of 0.4%, an uptick from the previous period's 0.1%.

On the US side, PMIs are expected to improve slightly, with the manufacturing component forecast to lift from 47.9 to 48.0, and the services side moving from 50.5 to 50.6.

USD/CAD technical outlook

The USD/CAD has been catching bids ever since the Fed release yesterday, taking the pair up nearly a full percent bottom-to-top, before running aground on the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3520.

The pair is now set to fall further, declining past the 100-hour SMA and looking at the top side of the descending intraday trendline, marked in from 1.3580.

On the daily candlesticks, the USD/CAD is looking for a rebound from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3400, and is getting hung up on the 200-day SMA close to the current price action.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3477
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3462
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3563
Daily SMA50 1.3428
Daily SMA100 1.3399
Daily SMA200 1.3463
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3477
Previous Daily Low 1.3396
Previous Weekly High 1.3639
Previous Weekly Low 1.3493
Previous Monthly High 1.364
Previous Monthly Low 1.3184
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3446
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3427
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3363
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3494
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3527
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3576

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY extends recovery toward 148.00, BoJ in spotlight

USD/JPY is extending recovery toward 148.00 early Friday as bulls stay motivated ahead of the key Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision. The BoJ is unlikely to adjust its policy settings. The policy guidance, however, will hold the key for the next direction of the pair. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD eases to 0.6400 amid mixed Australian PMIs, firmer USD

AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6400, on the defensive in the Asian trading on Friday. The Aussie remains weighed down by the Fed's hawkish stance-led sustained US Dollar strength and mixed Australian PMI readings. Focus on US PMIs. 

AUD/USD News

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold recovers its losses above $1,910, eyes on US PMI data

Gold price recovers some lost ground around $1,920 amid the USD demand. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Powell drags XAU/USD price lower. Investors will closely watch the preliminary US S&P Global/CIPS PMI data.

Gold News

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event

Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.

Read more

Takeaways into the end of the week

Takeaways into the end of the week

As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures