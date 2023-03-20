USD/CAD eyes fresh downside below 1.3650 as Fed to sound less-hawkish, Canada CPI eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CAD is likely to deliver a fresh downside below 1.3650 amid a weaker USD Index and oil price recovery.
  • Led by the declining US inflation, Fed Powell might look for achieving the terminal rate with the least pace.
  • Further softening of Canadian inflation would delight the Bank of Canada.

The USD/CAD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action around the critical support of 1.3650 in the early Tokyo session. The Loonie asset is expected to deliver a fresh downside as investors are expecting Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell to sound less hawkish on interest rates.

Deepening fears of a potential global banking fiasco after the collapse of three United States-based commercial banks and the second-largest Swiss banking firm Credit Suisse are bolstering the case of a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed. Apart from that, the dot plot for further rate hikes will be keenly watched.

There is no denying the fact that the US inflation is in a declining trend, therefore, Fed Powell might look for achieving the terminal rate with the least pace.

S&P500 futures showed a decent recovery on Monday after the mayhem in the last week, portraying a revival in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has ended in negative straight for the third trading session amid a weak safe-haven appeal due to banking shakedown.

Analysts at ING believe “We do not expect too much volatility if conditions allow the Fed to hike 25 bps and the dot plots do not surprise too much and an unlikely 50 bps hike would be very bullish for the Dollar.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar is expected to remain in action amid the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Economists at TDS Securities cited “We look for CPI to continue trending lower to 5.3% YoY as core measures soften to 4.8%. Base effects will play a large role with prices up 0.5% MoM, but energy prices will also exert a drag. This would leave Q1 CPI tracking slightly below the January MPR, but we would note the evolution of financial sector vulnerabilities will be the larger factor for the near-term Bank of Canada (BoC) outlook.”

On the oil front, oil price showed significant recovery after a fresh 15-month low at $64.32 on expectations that OPEC could intervene amid falling prices. The black gold has recovered to near $67.70 and is eyeing the interest rate decision by the Fed for further guidance.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3665
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.3729
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3658
Daily SMA50 1.3497
Daily SMA100 1.351
Daily SMA200 1.334
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3773
Previous Daily Low 1.3678
Previous Weekly High 1.3828
Previous Weekly Low 1.3652
Previous Monthly High 1.3666
Previous Monthly Low 1.3262
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3737
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3714
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.368
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3585
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3822
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3872

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

