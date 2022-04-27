- USD/CAD is displaying a sense of exhaustion after reaching elevated levels at 1.2830.
- Oil prices have rebounded sharply on the announcement of prudent monetary policy in China.
- The speech from BOC’s Macklem will remain in focus.
The USD/CAD pair is witnessing some signs of exhaustion after a juggernaut upside move from the previous week’s low at 1.2458. The asset has been scaling higher as negative market sentiment has been underpinning the safe-haven assets. While exhaustion signals at monthly highs of 1.2830 could be tagged to a firmer rebound in the oil prices.
China’s promise to support its economy through prudent monetary policy has infused fresh blood in oil prices. More liquidity in the economy to support the demand will fetch oil requirements to normalcy. The oil prices have reclaimed the $100.00 mark. The black gold wasn’t performing well as the epidemic of the Covid-19 to Beijing from Shanghai renewed the fears of a slippage in the aggregate demand in China. Also, the mass testing in Beijing was advocated for severe lockdown measures.
It is worth noting that China is the biggest importer of oil and any concerns in demand for oil from the dragon economy could result in server impact on oil prices. Also, Canada is the largest exporter of oil to the US and higher oil prices result in higher fund inflows for the loonie area.
Going forward, investors will focus on the speech from Bank of Canada (BOC)’s Governor Tiff Macklem, which is due on Tuesday. Also, the quarterly US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) number will fall on the same day, which is expected to land at 7.2%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2807
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2591
|Daily SMA50
|1.2649
|Daily SMA100
|1.2679
|Daily SMA200
|1.2629
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
