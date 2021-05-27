USD/CAD extends upside, breaching into resistance

- USD/CAD is meeting a critical resistance in a phase of accumulation.
- Bears are monitoring for a retest of old resistance to the downside.
As per the following chart, the price of USD/CAD is in a phase of accumulation and would be expected to move higher in the coming days on a breakout.
That being said, there is plenty of scope for a further test of the downside and this will bring in the prior highs as support into focus.
Daily chart
A 50% mean reversion has a confluence of what would be a lower 10-day EMA if the price does indeed move to the downside to test the prior highs that would be expected to act as new support.
With that being said, a break of the current daily resistance opens risk to a higher structure near 1.2280.
If there is a break to the downside, then the hourly chart offers a vantage point from which to monitor for bearish structure:
