USD/CAD extends decline below 1.3750 ahead of US Retail Sales

The USD/CAD pair extends downside around 1.3720 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The decline of the USD Index (DXY) and the rebound of crude oil prices weigh on the pair. The US Retail Sales and Industrial Production are due later in the day. Also, the Fed Lisa Cook, Thomas Barkin, Adriana Kugler, Lorie Logan, Alberto Musalem, and Austan Goolsbee are set to speak. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have maintained a cautious stance, noting that the Fed may need to keep rates for longer than markets expected for more cooling inflation data. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that if the US economy behaved as he expected, one rate cut would be “appropriate” by the end of 2024, adding that it is fine to keep rates on hold and wait for more data. Earlier, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stated that she would like to see good-looking inflation data, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that it would be a “reasonable prediction” that the Fed will wait until December to cut interest rates. Market expectations for rate cuts have clashed with the Fed's rate cut predictions through 2024. According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, financial markets see nearly 60% odds of at least 25 basis points (bps) of rate cuts at the September meeting. On the Loonie front, crude oil prices edge higher as investors expect an increase in summer fuel demand due to a hotter-than-average season. This, in turn, boosts the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) as Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.