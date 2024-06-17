USD/CAD extends decline below 1.3750 ahead of US Retail Sales

- USD/CAD trades in negative territory near 1.3720 on the softer US Dollar on Tuesday.
- Fed’s Harker said it is appropriate to keep rates on hold and wait for more data.
- Higher crude oil prices lift the commodity-linked Loonie and weigh on the pair.
The USD/CAD pair extends downside around 1.3720 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The decline of the USD Index (DXY) and the rebound of crude oil prices weigh on the pair. The US Retail Sales and Industrial Production are due later in the day. Also, the Fed Lisa Cook, Thomas Barkin, Adriana Kugler, Lorie Logan, Alberto Musalem, and Austan Goolsbee are set to speak.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have maintained a cautious stance, noting that the Fed may need to keep rates for longer than markets expected for more cooling inflation data. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that if the US economy behaved as he expected, one rate cut would be “appropriate” by the end of 2024, adding that it is fine to keep rates on hold and wait for more data.
Earlier, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stated that she would like to see good-looking inflation data, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that it would be a “reasonable prediction” that the Fed will wait until December to cut interest rates. Market expectations for rate cuts have clashed with the Fed's rate cut predictions through 2024. According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, financial markets see nearly 60% odds of at least 25 basis points (bps) of rate cuts at the September meeting.
On the Loonie front, crude oil prices edge higher as investors expect an increase in summer fuel demand due to a hotter-than-average season. This, in turn, boosts the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) as Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3721
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3691
|Daily SMA50
|1.3691
|Daily SMA100
|1.3604
|Daily SMA200
|1.3581
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3779
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3792
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.368
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges higher above 0.6600, all eyes on RBA rate decision
The AUD/USD pair snaps the three-day losing streak near 0.6615 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The weaker US Dollar provides some support to the pair. Investors will closely monitor the Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision and Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference.
EUR/USD drifts higher as Euro bolstered by recovering market sentiment
EUR/USD recovered to 1.0740 on Monday as market sentiment shifts back into rate cut hopes to kick off the new trading week, with investors shrugging off cautionary statements from Federal Reserve officials that warned rate cuts may not materialize at a pace investors are happy with.
Gold price slumps on risk aversion, high US yields
Gold price retreated on Monday due to rising US Treasury bond yields after Federal Reserve officials decided to keep rates unchanged and revised their expectations on rate cuts from three to one later in the year. Therefore, the XAU/USD trades around $2,317, after retreating from the daily high of $2,332.
Binance faces backlash following announcement to delist FET
Binance released an announcement stating it will delist FET, stirring FUD among holders. FET experienced a heavy price drop following the announcement, with crypto community members criticizing Binance. FET is down 8% following the announcement.
RBA looks set for fifth consecutive interest-rate hold despite falling inflation
The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to give into the pressure of a dovish policy pivot, as adopted by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank when it concludes its policy meeting on Tuesday.